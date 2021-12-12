Brazil registers 53 deaths by Covid-19 in 24 hours; cyber attack affects numbers

Brazil registered 53 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Also according to data from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) updated at 6 pm this Saturday (11), the country detected over 3,355 new cases of the disease.

On Saturday, the moving average of cases for the last seven days stands at 7,133. The moving average of deaths, referring to the last seven days, is 168 deaths.

According to Conass, the numbers that would indicate the lowest moving average of new cases in 2021 were actually affected by the invasion of the Ministry of Health’s system.

Barroso determines mandatory vaccination passport

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined this Saturday (11) that the passport for the vaccine is mandatory for all foreign travelers who land in Brazil. Only those dispensed for medical reasons or those who come from a country where there is proven no vaccine available or for exceptional humanitarian reasons will be exempt from presenting the vaccine passport. Read more.

São Paulo confirms fourth case of the Ômicron variant

The Government of São Paulo confirmed this Saturday (11) the fourth case of the Ômicron variant in the state. This is a 67-year-old man who has not recently traveled to another country. Read more.

Government hopes to resume Ministry of Health systems next week

The Ministry of Health said, in a statement on Saturday (11), that the expectation is that the hacked systems from the folder’s website will be available again to the population next week. Read more.