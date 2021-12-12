Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) presents plan to enter the cryptocurrency market

B3 has made public its strategy to integrate cryptocurrencies on the Brazilian stock exchange with a range of products it intends to launch next year, such as an exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on cryptoactives, registration of OTC derivatives and futures, and custody services.

Confirmation came from B3 President Gilson Finkelsztain during the B3 Day event on Friday (10). The public presentation of the event brings more details about the path that B3 plans to follow when entering this new sector.

In addition to seeking its market share by offering products that already exist, such as ETFs, B3 also promises to develop infrastructure services for unregulated crypto products, citing crypto as a service, custody and DVP, access to liquidity, efficiency gains in capital and asset tokenization.

In the document, B3 describes what infrastructure it intends to offer in each of these services. In asset tokenization, for example, the company sets a goal to facilitate the digitization of assets, enhancing their distribution. To do this, B3 wants to offer access to liquidity centers, to simplify access to a “fragmented, global and 24×7 market”.

The services that B3 Digital Assets intends to launch (Source: B3)

On the “capital efficiency gains” part, B3 promises to mitigate nature pre-funded of operations, and in “crypto as a service”, he says that the goal is to make it easier for customers to explore the crypto market with low friction. Another bold plan by the company is to provide custody of digital assets.

In the case of launching an ETF, the B3 team is currently studying which index to replicate in its product, according to Valor Investe. It is worth remembering that the Brazilian stock exchange has offered crypto ETFs from companies such as Hashdex and QR Capital since the beginning of the year.

These Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs were the most profitable of those launched in 2021 on the Brazilian stock exchange, with the indices moving a daily volume in excess of R$ 2 billion and with a number of participants exceeding 600 thousand.

B3’s flirt with the crypto market

The new products mentioned above will be developed through B3 Digital Assets, the company’s new arm focused on cryptoactives, but it is still unclear how the company will do all this, the delivery times and with the help of which companies it will count on.

Statements made in the past by the president of B3, Gilson Finkelsztain, created some tension between the company and the main players in the national crypto market.

In early November, Finkelsztain said that Brazilian brokerages “have absolutely no regulation” and claimed that “it costs some 50 times more to trade cryptocurrencies than shares” and that investor protection on exchanges was much lower than on the stock exchange .