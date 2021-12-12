Bruno Henrique sends a message after being denounced by Gabigol

On social media, Bruno Henrique responded indirectly to a revelation made by Gabigol. Guest of “PodPah”, Flamengo shirt 9 said that the attacking partner has a different behavior during the interaction at the club. This is because at times the athlete is usually sociable and at others a more discreet posture is adopted, which is why the top scorer applied a “personality test” on his teammate.

“Bruno (Henrique) is a particular guy. It’s quiet, but it’s also a review, you have to understand when he’s about to review. He’s very crazy. Bruno Henrique is very much my partner, we played for Santos together, and then we were talking directly over the phone to play for Flamengo. He (Bruno Henrique) arrives at training and reviews with you. The other day, he doesn’t even speak. I did a test: I decided not to talk to Bruno if he wasn’t going to talk to me. It turned out that we went almost two months without talking, and he didn’t realize after I went to talk”, he said.

Therefore, Bruno Henrique demonstrated that he was confused by Gabigol’s testimony. Claiming he wasn’t aware of what was reported during the conversation, he even added an emoji that represents a possible lie told by the attacker.

“Serious ? I swear I didn’t know about this one. Hahahaha“, he wrote.

FANS HAVE FUN

In the comments, Flamengo fans had fun with Bruno Henrique’s publication. Now, it remains to be seen if Gabigol will comment on his revelation and if he exaggerated about the report involving the 27 shirt.

You had to go to Podpah too, what would be funny was slutty kkkkkkkkkkk — Cxreless ᶜʳᶠ (@Cxreless2) December 11, 2021

did I talk to gabi today 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2BLeIRIzjA — luan 🍊 (@IuanaIves) December 11, 2021

Gabigol going to ask why BH didn’t talk to him for 2 months BH: pic.twitter.com/fBRSSiZ2W0 — breninnᶜʳᶠ ᕦ😲ᕤ (@Souza_Breno07) December 11, 2021

Our museum of memes kkkk oto level pic.twitter.com/CZbXG3NPJO — Angelo César ᶜʳᶠ😷👃 (@cesinha90Santos) December 11, 2021

