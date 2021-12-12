Bruno Henrique sends a message after being denounced by Gabigol

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on Bruno Henrique sends a message after being denounced by Gabigol 11 Views

Gabigol

On social media, Bruno Henrique responded indirectly to a revelation made by Gabigol. Guest of “PodPah”, Flamengo shirt 9 said that the attacking partner has a different behavior during the interaction at the club. This is because at times the athlete is usually sociable and at others a more discreet posture is adopted, which is why the top scorer applied a “personality test” on his teammate.

“Bruno (Henrique) is a particular guy. It’s quiet, but it’s also a review, you have to understand when he’s about to review. He’s very crazy. Bruno Henrique is very much my partner, we played for Santos together, and then we were talking directly over the phone to play for Flamengo. He (Bruno Henrique) arrives at training and reviews with you. The other day, he doesn’t even speak. I did a test: I decided not to talk to Bruno if he wasn’t going to talk to me. It turned out that we went almost two months without talking, and he didn’t realize after I went to talk”, he said.

Therefore, Bruno Henrique demonstrated that he was confused by Gabigol’s testimony. Claiming he wasn’t aware of what was reported during the conversation, he even added an emoji that represents a possible lie told by the attacker.

“Serious ? I swear I didn’t know about this one. Hahahaha“, he wrote.

FANS HAVE FUN

In the comments, Flamengo fans had fun with Bruno Henrique’s publication. Now, it remains to be seen if Gabigol will comment on his revelation and if he exaggerated about the report involving the 27 shirt.

READ TOO

Gabigol recalls controversy at the casino and says if it was taken under the table by Alexandre Frota

Flamengo: Gabigol talks about Felipe Melo’s provocation and sends a message

Gabigol reveals three clubs that he most likes to face for Flamengo and provokes rivals: “We only win”

Gabigol praises Corinthians fans and compares them with Flamengo fans: “can you imagine when they didn’t win?”

Gabigol reveals the biggest dream of his football career and surprises

Torcida do Grêmio publishes note, exempts Renato from guilt and pressures Bolzan with two “obligations” for 2022

Atlético-MG fires attacker arrested for assaulting his girlfriend

Who wins the Worlds? Verstappen or Hamilton? journalists opine

Brasileirão Serie A 2021: check out the complete league table

Brasileirão Serie B 2021: check out the complete championship table

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Journalist harassed live received threats: ‘I feel hurt’

Greta Beccaglia, the journalist who was harassed live after leaving a football game in Italy, …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved