Building collapse in Sicily leaves three dead and six missing

Three people were killed and six were missing after a four-story building collapsed in an explosion on the Italian island of Sicily, officials said.

Two women were rescued alive from the property in the city of Ravanusa after the collapse on Saturday night.

The death toll from the disaster shifted throughout the morning.

The regional civil protection unit of Sicily confirmed at 10:07 GMT (7:07 GMT) this Sunday on its Facebook page the death of three people and not four, as previously reported.

Rescue teams with specialized dogs searched this Sunday among the rubble to try to find the missing people.

Television footage showed large amounts of debris in the area where the building once stood, with neighboring properties also damaged.

According to authorities, who opened an investigation, the explosion could have been caused by a gas leak.

“Probably the gas found a cavity,” said the head of firefighters of the province of Agrigento, Giuseppe Merendino, to Rainews24 network.

“This gas bag then had an accidental trigger: a car, an elevator, an appliance,” he explained.

Shortly after Saturday night’s explosion, the mayor of Ravanusa, Carmelo D’Angelo, made a Facebook appeal to anyone with “shovels and tractors.”

“It was a catastrophe,” he said.

About 50 people were displaced, according to D’Angelo to Rainews24, after proving that adjacent buildings were also affected by the explosion.

