Bully, Roni gets laid and asks Neném for help · TV News

After despising Neném (Vladimir Brichta) so much, Roni (Felipe Abib) will have to put her tail between her legs and beg her brother’s help in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!. The bandit will owe a large sum of money and will ask his relative to help pay for it, which will give the football player a real headache in the seven o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In scenes set to air from December 21 , the scammer will discover that he has entered into a cold and will have to pay a debt of Cora (Valentina Bandeira), his lover, with Conrado (Alex Nader), a dangerous militia member.

Afraid, he will run after Neném and ask his brother to help him get the money. In the plot, Nedda’s two sons (Elizabeth Savala) never had an easy relationship, as Roni always wanted everything the ace conquered.

Vladimir Brichta’s character will settle all the details with Conrado, but, shortly thereafter, he will give up paying. Later, when he sees his brother injured, Neném will retreat again and ask Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) to help him with the money. However, she will refuse, which will provoke a fight between the lovebirds.

The new seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

The plot tells the story of four protagonists who die in a plane crash and gain a second chance at Death (A Maia). However, they are warned that one of them will die permanently within a year.

