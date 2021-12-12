Caque no renews and says goodbye to Corinthians after 18 years to look for new opportunities

The goalkeeper Caique França will not follow Corinthians in 2022. The goalkeeper’s contract ends this year and will not be renewed for next season.

The information was released by GloboEsporte.com. The goalkeeper, who arrived at Corinthians still in the youth categories, had the opportunity to learn from up close with Cássio, but found it difficult to overcome the goalkeeper shirt 12, absolute holder of the Alvinegra goal.

“It’s great to be at a club like Corinthians, but the player also needs to play, so much so that last year I went to the West to pick up luggage. Every player wants to play, and the goalkeeper is more difficult. I’m looking for a new challenge, playing a season. It’s going to be good for me, I’m new, it’s important to try my place elsewhere. When you have a reference in the position, it’s difficult to play, especially when Cássio takes care of himself and is always playing,” detailed the athlete in an interview for the portal.

“The feeling is of gratitude, often things don’t happen the way we want, cycles start and end, this was one that ended. I was very successful from the ground up, I didn’t play as much in the pro, but I was present in some titles. It’s a thank you”, he pointed out right after.

Caique had the opportunity to take the field with the white mantle 15 times over his years with the professional team. Unable to get a foothold, however, the young man accumulated loans to get a shoot, as was recently against the West.

“When you go up to professional, you have all the happiness, the media, but over the years you want to play, this is natural in every athlete’s life. Not just a goalkeeper, but in any position. You have to look for space, even if it’s in another club“, said the athlete, reaffirming the objective of gaining new opportunities in life.

Before officially leaving the club, the athlete talked about his most memorable moment with the alvinegra shirt. With 18 years at the club, he chose the game against Fluminense, who ended up in the Brazilian title in 2017, as the most important.

“The title of the Copa São Paulo (2015) was very relevant. At the base, I won two Copinhas (2012 and 2015), Paulista, Brasileiro, practically everything. In professional terms, the 2017 title was remarkable. Cassio was on the national team, Walter got hurt. I played Fluminense’s game, the title, the most remarkable within the club.“, exposed.

