Car ICMS exemption ceiling for PCD will be increased

This past Thursday (9), the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz), decided to increase the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) exemption ceiling on the purchase of cars for people with disabilities (People with Disabilities).

Currently, it is not known when the increase will take effect, however, this should be informed soon in the Official Gazette of the Union, according to the Ministry of Economy.

In any case, due to the measure, more people with disabilities will benefit from the purchase of cars, in terms of ICMS collection. According to the decision, the rules obeyed the following molds:

Cars for people with disabilities whose value is up to R$ 70 thousand remain exempt from ICMS, that is, they do not pay the tax;

Regarding the novelty, now cars for PCD, which cost more than the value that guarantees the exemption, however, the price is limited to R$ 100,000 will receive discounts. As, for example, a car whose value corresponds to exactly R$100,000 will be taxed at R$30,000, according to Confaz.

Exemption from IPI

Another issue regarding the group in question in the matter concerns the Bill No. 5149/20 which extends the exemption from the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products) until December 2026, in the purchase of vehicles by people with disabilities or taxi drivers .

The proposal has already received approval in the Chamber of Deputies, and yesterday, the Federal Senate approved the basic text of the referred PL, presented by senator Mara Gabrilli (PSDB-SP) in 2020. It is noteworthy that issues such as, the project’s budget, so as not to harm the public coffers, and the increase in the IPI ceiling.