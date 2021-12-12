Casagrande forwards title and records pole for Stock Car in Interlagos

F1 IN ABU DHABI, CLASSIFICATION: VERSTAPPEN POLE, HAMILTON 2° | Briefing

Championship leader, Gabriel Casagrande consolidated his favoritism for the Stock Car title this Saturday (11). The A. Mattheis Vogel rider recorded a time of 1min40s035 and will start in pole-position at the Interlagos stage, which takes place on Sunday. It was the fourth pole in the driver’s career and the second in the season.

Thiago Camilo, from Ipiranga Racing, started on Saturday with mathematical chances for a title and took second place, but he can no longer beat Casagrande on Sunday. Three-time champion Daniel Serra, from RC Eurofarma and the only possible challenger for Gabriel’s title, starts from third place.

Felipe Lapenna surprised and made the fourth time, followed by Galid Osman. Bruno Baptista, Matías Rossi, Julio Campos, Allam Khodair and Ricardo Maurício complete the top-10 of the starting grid.

Race 1 of the Stock Car in Interlagos is scheduled for 1:40 pm (GMT) this Sunday, while race 2 is scheduled to start at 2:18 pm. The final of the 2021 season is broadcast on open TV by the Band, on closed TV by SportTV and by streaming on the official Stock Car channel on YouTube, in addition to full coverage of the BIG PRIZE.

Q1: Barrichello, Zonta and Ramos are eliminated

Group 2 cars prepared in Q1 (Photo: Reproduction)

The classification had the green flag triggered at 4:12 pm (GMT). The first group had Marcos Gomes, Denis Navarro, Ricardo Zonta, Allam Khodair, Átila Abreu, Rubens Barrichello, Diego Nunes, Guilherme Salas, Bruno Baptista, Rafael Suzuki, Daniel Serra, Cesar Ramos, Ricardo Maurício, Thiago Camilo and Gabriel Casagrande.

Drivers with title chances, Thiago Camilo and Daniel Serra noted the two best times, while Gabriel Casagrande, leader of the championship, came in third place. The negative surprises were for Ricardo Zonta and Cesar Ramos, who with bad times, indicated elimination even before the entry of group 2.

Group 2 included Cacá Bueno, Julio Campos, Guga Lima, Gaetano di Mauro, Lucas Foresti, Christian Hahn, Galid Osman, Pedro Cardoso, Tony Kanaan, Tuca Antoniazi, Sergio Jimenez, Gustavo Frigotto, Beto Monteiro, Felipe Massa, Felipe Lapenna, Marcelo Hahn and Matías Rossi.

The one who surprised was Felipe Lapenna, from Hot Car, who scored the fastest lap of Q1 with 1min40s686. Bruno Baptista, Felipe Massa and Galid Osman also surprised, appearing in the top-5. The group’s great frustration ended with Rubens Barrichello, who was eliminated with just the 21st fastest time overall.

Tony Kanaan, eliminated in Q1 (Photo: Reproduction/Stock Car)

Those eliminated were Marcos Gomes, Pedro Cardoso, Ricardo Zonta, Gaetano di Mauro, Diego Nunes, Rubens Barrichello, Rafael Suzuki, Guilherme Salas, Lucas Foresti, Átila Abreu, Tony Kanaan, Denis Navarro, Gustavo Frigotto, Tuca Antoniazi, Marcelo Hahn, Cesar Ramos and Beto Monteiro.

Q2: Casagrande, Lapenna, Serra, Camilo, Baptista and Osman advance

In the dispute for the places in Q3, Lapenna returned to show good rhythm, scoring 1min40s435. Daniel Serra also passed with good time, but both he and Lapenna were frustrated by championship leader Gabriel Casagrande, who with 1min40s420, jumped to first place.

The three remaining vacancies went to Galid Osman, Thiago Camilo and Bruno Baptista, leaving the three candidates for the title (Casagrande, Serra and Camilo) in the dispute for pole.

Q3: Casagrande writes down pole position with ease

The first to open the lap for pole was Felipe Lapenna, from Hot Car. Galid Osman came next. Serra, Casagrande, Baptista and Camilo left in sequence and all close.

Osman completed the first lap in 1min40s585, and was quietly passed by Lapenna, who spiked 1min40s443.

Championship leader, Casagrande came to ward off any upset and scored 1min40s035, well ahead of rival Serra, who took second with 1min40s304. Camilo was behind Baptista, in sixth with 1min40s694. Thiago was the only Q3 driver to improve his lap on the second attempt, scoring 1min40s279 and putting himself alongside Casagrande in the front row, leaving Serra, Lapenna, Osman and Baptista behind.

Stock Car 2021, Final Stage, Interlagos, Start Grid:

1 G CASAGRANDE VOGEL CHEVROLET 1:40,035 two T CAMILO IPIRANGA TOYOTA 1:40,279 +0.244 3 D SAW RC EUROFARMA CHEVROLET 1:40,304 +0.269 4 FLAPENNA HOT CAR CHEVROLET 1:40,443 +0.408 5 G OSMAN POLE/SHELL CHEVROLET 1:40,585 +0.550 6 B BAPTIST TOYOTA RCM 1:40,636 +0.601 7 M ROSSI FULL TIME TOYOTA 1:40,643 +0.608 8 J FIELDS LUBRAX PODIUM CHEVROLET 1:40.654 +0.619 9 THE KHODAIR BLAU CHEVROLET 1:40,671 +0.636 10 R MAURITIUS RC EUROFARMA CHEVROLET 1:40,672 +0.637 11 S JIMENEZ SCUDERIA CJ TOYOTA 1:40,734 +0.699 12 G FILE VOGEL CHEVROLET 1:40,787 +0.752 13 C BUENO CROWN CHEVROLET 1:40,932 +0,897 14 F MASS LUBRAX PODIUM CHEVROLET 1:40,977 +0.942 15 C HAHN BLAU II CHEVROLET 1:41.201 +1,166 16 M GOMES KNIGHT CHEVROLET 1:41,053 +1,018 17 F CARDOSO KTF RACING CHEVROLET 1:41,074 +1,039 18 R ZONTA TOYOTA RCM 1:41.225 +1,190 19 G DI MAURO KTF RACING CHEVROLET 1:41.240 +1,205 20 D NUNES BLAU CHEVROLET 1:41,258 +1,223 21 R BARRICHELLO FULL TIME TOYOTA 1:41,274 +1,239 22 R SUZUKI FULL TIME BASSANI TOYOTA 1:41.275 +1,240 23 G ROOMS KTF CHEVROLET 1:41,295 +1,260 24 L FORESTI KTF CHEVROLET 1:41,297 +1,262 25 ABREU POLE/SHELL CHEVROLET 1:41.316 +1,281 26 T KANAAN FULL TIME BASSANI TOYOTA 1:41.510 +1,475 27 D NAVARRO KNIGHT CHEVROLET 1:41,614 +1,579 28 G FRIGOTTO RKL CHEVROLET 1:41,866 +1,831 29 M HAHN BLAU CHEVROLET 1:42,344 +2,309 30 T ANTONIAZI HOT CAR CHEVROLET 1:42,459 +2,424 31 C BRANCHES IPIRANGA TOYOTA 1:46,251 +6.216 32 B MONTEIRO CROWN CHEVROLET

