Cascavel beats Sorocaba away from home and starts ahead in the decision of the National Futsal League | futsal

THE Rattlesnake won the Sorocaba 3-1, this Sunday morning, at Arena Sorocaba, and came out ahead in the decision of the National Futsal League (LNF).

Ernani (twice) and Zequinha scored the goals for the team from Paraná, while Leozinho scored the goals for the São Paulo team.

With the result, Cascavel plays for a draw in normal time to secure the first National League title in its history. Sorocaba, in turn, needs to win in the 40 minutes to force extra time. In an eventual extra time, the advantage of equality is again for the people from Paraná.

The two teams face each other again next Sunday, again at 11am, in the Neva gymnasium, in Cascavel, in the decisive game. The match will be broadcast live on sportv.

In a hot and busy start to the game, the referee opted to calm the spirits right away and with less than a minute of the ball rolling, he warned the captain of Sorocaba, Rodrigo, with the yellow card for a strong entry into Dieguinho. The first big chance of the match would come soon after, with the hosts coming out in a good attack down the middle, but unbalanced, Cigar didn’t manage to finish well after Ricardinho’s pass.

The second to be left hanging was Leozinho, who stopped a dangerous attack by André Deko. In the sequence, Cascavel scared and demanded three good saves from Lucas Oliveira in submissions by Dieguinho and Gustavinho.

The visitors followed well in the match and in a wrong exit by Rodrigo, Dieguinho recovered and kicked hard. Lucas Oliveira made the rebound and, free in the area, Ernani opened the scoring. In the next minute, Cigar submitted twice in the same move, but André Deko appeared well to avoid a draw.

The opponent’s superiority led Ricardinho to ask for time to try to fix the home of Sorocaba, who improved in the match and created good opportunities with Cigar, Rodrigo, Danilo Baron and Sinoê – who stamped the post. The tie, however, did not come and the people from Paraná went to the break with an advantage on the scoreboard.

In the second half, Sorocaba came back more lit and soon demanded two good saves from André Deko. The team from São Paulo, however, continued with difficulties to break the visitors’ blockade. Cascavel arrived in danger again with Ernani, but Lucas Oliveira, well positioned, avoided the second goal.

The people from Paraná scared in speedy escapes and, in one of them, Ricardinho appeared well to cut with the goalkeeper beaten in the bid. In a quick counterattack, Jorginho was stopped with a foul by Ricardinho, who was another to receive the yellow card by Sorocaba. In clash with the defense in the area, Leandro Lino even asked for a penalty, but the referee ordered to continue.

With about eight minutes to go, Ricardinho asked for time and demanded attention with the fouls, once Sorocaba had reached the limit to put the opponent in the free kick mark. It didn’t take long and the team from São Paulo joined Danilo Baron as goalkeeper and began to rotate the ball to try to break the opponent’s block.

The strategy, however, did not have the expected effect and in a recovered ball, Ernani kicked low from a distance to expand for Cascavel. In the next move, Leozinho took advantage of the leftovers inside the area and kicked hard to reduce and replace Sorocaba in the game.

The hosts continued trying to pressure, but again ran into the same mistake and, when they gave the ball for free to the opponent, they saw Zequinha hit from a distance to establish two goals ahead again and give the final numbers to the match.