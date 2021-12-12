Cash pays BRL 3 billion in customer debt in 2021

posted on 12/11/2021 06:00



(credit: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

Until last Tuesday, Caixa Econômica Federal registered R$ 3 billion in customer debt settled in 2021. The number is part of the “Você no Azul” campaign, in which the bank offers, until December 30, discounts that they reach 90% for late debt payments.

Started in April this year, the program benefited more than 400,000 contracts from around 300,000 customers, including individuals and companies. The bank informs that it provides digital channels, via WhatsApp, call center, lotteries and agencies to settle debts and overdue contracts.

On social networks, Caixa president Pedro Guimarães highlighted that Caixa offers “special conditions for renegotiation” and that, with the initiatives, “Caixa supports the financial reorganization of thousands of families and companies”.

The number of people who are unable to pay off debt is growing due to high inflation and unemployment. According to the Consumer Indebtedness and Default Survey (Peic), by the National Confederation of Commerce (CNC), the indebtedness of Brazilians reached 12.3 million families in November — the highest level for the month since 2010.

High interest rates have also contributed to defaults. José Roberto Tadros, president of CNC, assessed that the Central Bank tightened the rate of interest rate hikes in an attempt to reduce future inflationary expectations. “So far, this has not been enough to ease the indebtedness dynamics, and credit continues to be the Brazilian’s way out to restore income,” he analyzed.

Mauro Rochlin, economist and professor at FGV, assesses that there are two factors for the indebtedness of families. “The first is the unemployment rate in the country, where around 12.5 million Brazilians have been looking for a job for over two years,” he said. The second factor, says Rochlin, is related to the drop in the population’s income.

A survey by the financial services portal Foregon revealed that, between 2020 and 2021, the number of people with a “dirty name” in the square increased by 53.2%. Now, 44.3% of respondents say they are negative. It is the first time this has happened for 24.4% of them. On average, people have had a dirty name for 2 years and 2 months and have more than one debt.

The survey also sought to draw a profile of the indebted. The age group with the highest rate of denials is between 35 and 44 years old. In this group, 47.5% have a dirty name. Young people between 18 and 24 years old are the least negative: 46.8% of people in this age group say they have never been indebted.

Also within the group of young people, 74.7% are negative for the first time; 37.1%, less than a year ago; and 41.8% have only one debt. However, while 46% of respondents aged 18 to 24 say they are unable to pay their debts, the rate is even higher in the group aged 65 and over, in which 62.5% say they cannot clear their name.

Economist and professor at the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE) Ecio Costa explains that, in many cases, there is a big difference in the default rate between age groups because parents end up accumulating debts with their children. “Young people, traditionally, in Brazil, end up living with their parents for a long time and, in most cases, they are dependent on them”, he highlighted.

the big villain

Often seen as a “little help” for purchases, the credit card proved to be the villain for those in debt. The survey showed that, of the 44.3% of those interviewed who replied that they were negative, 46.1% were confused with credit card accounts and installment plans.

Costa explains that this type of credit ends up being the most sought after by Brazilians due to the ease of access. “They are the most available and simplest sources, which do less credit analysis of borrowers,” he said.

In addition to the credit card, the bills that most resulted in people becoming negative were those for rent and water and electricity.

*Interns under the supervision of Odail Figueiredo