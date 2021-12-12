Ceará supermarkets have 120 days to start showing prices per unit of measure

supermarkets from all over Ceará must inform the value of products per unit of measure. After the State Government sanctioned the Claro Price Law, this Wednesday, 8, merchants have 120 days to adapt. The proposal is authored by deputy Guilherme Sampaio (PT).

READ ALSO | IPCA in Fortaleza continues to skyrocket and exceeds 10% in 2021

Now, the labels must specify, legibly, the values ​​per kilo, liter, unit or meter, according to the specificity of the product.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

For the substitute Guilherme Sampaio, the products must provide and maintain a measurable correlation of price and portions, allowing the consumer enough elements to better exercise his freedom of choice, since the large supermarkets, markets and stores have offers in different quantities.

If companies do not fit in, consumers who feel harmed may seek assistance from the competent defense bodies. Micro and small businesses will not be obliged to adhere to the measure.

About the subject

Get access to all columnists. Subscribe O PEOPLE+ by clicking here

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags