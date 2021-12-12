Ceará supermarkets have 120 days to start showing prices per unit of measure

2021-12-12

supermarkets from all over Ceará must inform the value of products per unit of measure. After the State Government sanctioned the Claro Price Law, this Wednesday, 8, merchants have 120 days to adapt. The proposal is authored by deputy Guilherme Sampaio (PT).

Now, the labels must specify, legibly, the values ​​per kilo, liter, unit or meter, according to the specificity of the product.

For the substitute Guilherme Sampaio, the products must provide and maintain a measurable correlation of price and portions, allowing the consumer enough elements to better exercise his freedom of choice, since the large supermarkets, markets and stores have offers in different quantities.

If companies do not fit in, consumers who feel harmed may seek assistance from the competent defense bodies. Micro and small businesses will not be obliged to adhere to the measure.

