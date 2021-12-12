CEO who laid off 900 employees for Zoom is removed from the company | Economy

Matthew Barros CEO who laid off 900 employees for Zoom is removed from the company

Vishal Garg, the CEO who has been known to fire 900 of his employees for Zoom just before Christmas, has been removed from the company Better.com, according to an email sent to company employees.

The statement, sent this morning, was obtained by ‘The New York Times’. According to the text, coming from the company’s board, the executive will be on ‘time off’ with an immediate start.

Garg had already apologized earlier this week for the way he handled the firing. The businessman said he “deeply regrets” the way he fired hundreds of employees at the mortgage company. He said the layoffs were necessary, but acknowledged that the way he informed employees “has made a difficult situation worse.”

“I have not shown due respect and appreciation to the affected individuals,” Garg said in the letter. “I’m deeply sorry and I’m committed to learning from this situation and doing more to be the leader you expect me to be,” he added.

Garg announced on Jan. 1 that the mortgage company was laying off about 9% of its workforce in a webinar on Zoom. He announced that employees would be laid off shortly before the holiday season.

“If you’re on this conference call, you’re part of the unlucky group that’s being fired,” Garg said at the meeting, whose recording was seen by CNN Business. “Your contract here is terminated with immediate effect.”

Among those fired were the diversity, equity and inclusion recruitment team. Better.com is a start-up that offers mortgages and is based in New York.

Better.com, backed by SoftBank, hired a third-party company to assess its leadership and culture, according to a copy of the memo of advice obtained by The New York Times. Several senior officials resigned after the layoffs, two in communications and one in marketing.

Better.com did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.