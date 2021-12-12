César Menotti and Fabiano tell about fan persecution

César Menotti and Fabiano are thrilled to be reunited with friends and fans at Gusttavo Lima’s Buteco, which takes place this Saturday. This afternoon, the country duo presented classics of their career to a full audience, including the re-recording of “Será”, by Legião Urbana, which they’ve been singing since 2013.

For them, a song is a success precisely when it lasts for decades. “Music has to have quality, we have to try to make it last, so that you can sing ten years from now and remember it… we are looking for music that has longevity”, they state. The secret to this? “Listen to ten thousand songs every time you choose a repertoire”.

Like Gusttavo Lima, the two believe that the countryman reinvents himself with a mixture of rhythms. “We lived the pop moment in our childhood. So we’re just rescuing what we already knew. Everyone knows that: we mix the original sertanejo with the modern”, they explain.

fan chase

Recalling the most curious stories of their career, the duo told journalists that they recently felt persecuted by a fan.

In a joking tone, Fabiano said: “Recently there was a fan who went to Belo Horizonte and took a picture at the door of our condominium, at the door of the restaurant we go to, at the door of the school we studied… everywhere that we have a relationship. I confess that I was a little scared”.

By Beatriz Villanova