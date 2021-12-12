Champion, Cruzeiro dominates the Club World Cup selection; López voted best player | volleyball

Cruzeiro won the Club World Cup with impeccable performances. The last one about the mighty Civitanova, in the decision. Collective strength that also potentialized individualities. With four representatives, the four-time champion was the one with the most representatives in the tournament selection.
Cruzeiro was chosen as pointer López, central defender Otávio, setter Cachopa and opposite Wallace. Pointer Alessandro Michieletto (Trentino), central Simon and libero Balaso (both from Civitanova) complete the team of highlights of the World Cup held in Betim, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte.
López, from Cruzeiro, is elected best player at the Club World Cup — Photo: Divulgação/Cruzeiro
López was named best player in the competition. The Cuban scored 12 points in Saturday’s decision and, in total, placed 59 balls in the opposing courts, adding up to four games. Average over 14 points per game.
– Congratulations to the group, to all players, it’s not just my credit. I’m very happy – said López.
- Pointers: López (Cruise) and Michieletto (Trentino)
- Centrals: Otávio (Cruise) and Simon (Civitanova)
- Lifter: Cachopa (Cruise)
- Opposite: Wallace (Cruise)
- Championship star: Lopez (Cruise)