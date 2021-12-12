Charles do Bronx defeats Poirier and retains his belt at UFC 269; Amanda Nunes is finished by American

A night of strong emotions for MMA fans. Held this Saturday (11), in Las Vegas, UFC 269 had in its main event the Brazilian Charles do Bronx submitting Dustin Poirier in the third round, in an insane duel, and keeping the lightweight belt in his possession. In the co-main event, in a result few had expected, Brazilian Amanda Nunes was submitted by Julianna Peña, who took a seven-year unbeaten run from “Leoa” and became the new champion of the UFC’s bantamweight division.

In addition to the title fights, the main card of UFC 269 had other great matches. In the welterweight division, in a well-fought bout, Geoff Neal overcame Santiago Ponzinibbio on a split decision by the judges. In the flyweight division, Kai Kara-France put on a show and knocked out former champion Cody Garbrandt in the first round. Also in the first round, but in the bantamweight division, American sensation Sean O’Malley had another great performance and knocked out Brazilian Raulian Paiva.

Charles do Bronx submits and retains belt



The two fighters started to stand up straight from the first seconds of combat and, at first, Dustin Poirier opened up an advantage over Charles do Bronx with good strikes from the left in the middle distance. The Brazilian then pressed the American against the grid, but he was unable to take him down. In the final stretch, the São Paulo guy went knockdown after receiving a punch from the right, but he quickly got up. In the last few seconds, both returned to the frank exchange in the standup fight, where Dustin followed superior.

In the second round, Do Bronx sought the grappling fight from the beginning and the duel went to the ground. On top and on the mount, Charles started to hit the ground and pound and applied a series of elbows and equaled the actions in the confrontation. In the third round, the Brazilian kept his strategy and this was the path to victory. Again, the Jiu-Jitsu black belt pressed Dustin Poirier against the grid and, very quickly, he stuck to the American’s back. From there, it was a matter of time for Charles to find the breach, wrap his opponent’s neck and fit a nice rear naked choke, which forced Dustin’s three slaps.

With his victory at UFC 269 and his first successful title defense in the UFC, Charles do Bronx has reached the incredible record of 10 consecutive victories on the Ultimate. In his best phase in MMA, the Jiu-Jitsu black belt continues to set records and impresses with every fight he does within the largest MMA organization in the world.

Peña submits Amanda Nunes and shocks the MMA world



Amanda Nunes was the first to take the most effective action on Julianna Peña and, with good shots, opened up a good advantage and took the challenger to the ground twice. Afterwards, the Brazilian managed the takedown and, on top, made the transition to the back and went for the rear naked choke, but was unsuccessful. In the second round, the fighters went to stand up straight and the Bahia girl started to go through some scares, considering that Julianna managed to apply great blows. It was the beginning of the end.

Without being intimidated, the “Leoa” accepted the fight standing up, but the strategy was totally harmful. Worn out and visibly lost inside the octagon, Amanda Nunes took another sequence of hard blows, mainly in jabs and straights, and went to the ground. With her back to the American and bewildered, the Brazilian saw Julianna wrap her neck and fit a tight rear naked choke, which forced the Bahian’s three pats.

With her impressive victory at UFC 269, which shocks the MMA world, Julianna Peña becomes the new UFC bantamweight champion and dethrones Amanda Nunes in the division. The Brazilian has not lost a fight since 2014 and was rocked by an incredible streak of 12 consecutive victories in the North American organization.

COMPLETE RESULTS:



UFC 269

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (USA)

Saturday, December 11, 2021

main card

Charles do Bronx submitted Dustin Poirier with a rear naked choke in 3R

Julianna Peña submitted Amanda Nunes with a rear naked choke in 2R

Geoff Neal defeated Santiago Ponzinibbio by split decision of the judges

Kai Kara-France defeated Cody Garbrandt by KO in 1R

Sean O’Malley defeated Raulian Paiva by TKO in 1R

preliminary card

Josh Emmett defeated Dan Ige by unanimous decision of the judges

Dominick Cruz defeated Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision of the judges

Tai Tuivasa defeated Augusto Sakai by KO in 2R

Bruno Blindado defeated Jordan Wright by TKO in 1R

André Sergipano submitted Eryk Anders with an armbar in 1R

Erin Blanchfield defeated Miranda Maverick by unanimous decision of the judges

Ryan Hall defeated Darrick Minner by unanimous decision of the judges

Tony Kelley defeated Randy Costa by TKO in 2R

Gillian Robertson submitted Priscila Pedrita with a rear naked choke in 1R

