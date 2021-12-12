Charles Do Bronx shuts up Khabib and co., puts out Poirier and keeps the lightweight belt

Brazilian beat the American with a jiu-jitsu class and remains champion with victory at UFC 269

In the main fight of the UFC 269, at the T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, this Saturday, Charles Do Bronx beat Dustin Poirier in a spectacular way and kept the Ultimate lightweight belt.



The first round of the fight was one of the best of the year, with the two exchanging punches and combinations. Standing, Poirier clearly had the upper hand in the first round.

In the second round, Do Bronx took the fight to the ground, and a jiu-jitsu specialist, the Brazilian took the advantage and gave Poirier work, who was on the bottom the entire time.

At the start of the third round, Charles Do Bronx mounted on Poirier’s back and submitted the American with a rear naked choke.

Charles thus expands his UFC record with his 18th win via submission and retains the lightweight belt on his first defense attempt.

The Brazilian once again silenced the MMA world. That’s because the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Michael Chandler publicly said they thought Poirier would win the fight.

In bookmakers, Poirier was also the favourite.

See below for the complete UFC 269 card:

MAIN CARD

Charles Do Bronx beat Dustin Poirier via 3rd round submission

Julianna Peña beat Amanda Nunes via 2nd round submission

Geoff Neal defeated Santiago Ponzinibbio via split decision

Kai Kara-France beat Cody Garbrandt by 1st round knockout

Sean O’Malley defeated Raulian Paiva by 1st round knockout

PRELIMINARY CARD

Josh Emmett defeated Dan Ige via unanimous decision

Dominick Cruz defeated Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision

Tai Tuivasa defeated Augusto Sakai by knockout in the 2nd round

Bruno Blindado beat Jordan Wright by TKO in the 1st round

André Muniz beat Eryk Anders by submission in the 1st round

Erin Blanchfield defeated Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision

Ryan Hall defeated Darrick Minner via unanimous decision

Tony Kelley beat Randy Costa by TKO in the 2nd round

Gillian Robertson beat Priscila Cachoeira by submission in the 1st round