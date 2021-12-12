Charles do Bronx silences critics, submits Dustin Poirier and retains his lightweight belt at UFC 269

It’s from Brazil. In the main fight of the UFC 269, held this Saturday (11), in Las Vegas (USA), Charles of the Bronx proved to be the legitimate lightweight champion (up to 70.3kg.). opponent of Dustin Poirier in the biggest challenge of his career, the paulista once again put on a show of resistance and found victory in his best style. After a scare in the first round, it was in the third stage that the athlete found the submission, forcing the American to give up with a rear naked choke.

An underdog in bookmakers, Do Bronx climbed into the Octagon to prove himself the absolute leader in the category. Group champion since May 2021, when he ran over Michael Chandler, the athlete continues with the title and reaches his 10th consecutive victory.

Former interim champion of the group, Poirier, again, missed the chance to reach the top of the group. The American ended up having interrupted a streak of three triumphs, two of them over Conor McGregor, this season.

In an interview while still in the octagon, Charles was all about joy. In a tone of relief, the champion insisted on praising his achievement.

“I’m the guy,” said the Brazilian.

The fight

The clash started with Do Bronx going straight up with a flying knee. The American responded with a straight, which shook the champion. The duel continued frankly, with the fighters seeking the knockout. Even at a disadvantage in striking, Do Bronx continued walking forward and trying to find the distance. After almost two minutes, the Brazilian left for the grappling fight and started looking for the confrontation on the ground. Poirier defended himself well, but Charles still clung to the challenger. ‘Diamante’ managed to break free and hit the champion with a straight streak. From the Bronx he received the attacks, but he didn’t accuse the blows. A straight from Dustin came clean in the champion’s face, who went down. The American allowed the tupiniquim to get up, but the moment was tense for the champion. A new streak of direct Poirier came clean into Charles’ head. The champion showed race and tried to respond, but he was still at a disadvantage. The stage ended with the athletes exchanging blows in the center of the octagon.

In the second stage, the Brazilian took the initiative with jabs and straight. In the sequence, Do Bronx went to the challenger’s waist and tried to take the match to the ground. Poirier shielded himself and struggled to his feet. The champion was looking for his back, but ended up slipping and falling. On the ground, Charles managed to grab the American’s right arm and reversed position. The American grabbed the Brazilian and fought the duel. From above, the champion ‘crushed’ the opponent and Dustin protected himself as best he could. With elbows, the Brazilian forced his rival to open his guard. Poirier was still getting the worst of it and the De Bronx was still aggressive. In the final minute, Charles followed on top and attacked his opponent. Dustin ‘survived’ the punishment and would not allow the champion to stand. Near the end of the stage, Do Bronx got to his feet, but there was no more time.

The third stage began with the champion taking the initiative with a kick to the waistline. The Brazilian, in the sequence, went to the waist and, again, sought the back. The champion managed to get into position, braided his legs and reached for his neck. Poirier defended himself, but Charles was firm. The Brazilian reached the rear naked choke and was firm, he pushed hard. Unable to react, Poirier gave up.

List of fights from UFC 269

MAIN CARD

Lightweight: Charles of the Bronx finished Dustin Poirier with a rear naked choke 1m02s from R3 – Fight for the belt

Rooster weight: Julianna Peña finished Amanda Nunes with a rear naked choke 3m26s ​​from R2 – Fight for the belt

Welterweight: Geoff Neal defeated Santiago Ponzinibbio in the split decision of the judges (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Flyweight: Kai Kara-France defeated Cody Garbrandt by TKO 3m21s from R1

Roosterweight: Sean O’Malley defeated Raulian Paiva by technical knockout 4m42s from R1

PRELIMINARY CARD

Featherweight: Josh Emmett defeated Dan Ige in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Rooster weight: dominik cross defeated Pedro Munhoz in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28,29-28, 29-28)

Heavy weight: Tai Tuivasa defeated Augusto Sakai by knockout 26s from R2

Average weight: Bruno Armored defeated Jordan Wright by technical knockout 1m28s from R1

Average weight: André Sergipe finished Eryk Anders with an armbar 3m13 from the R1

Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield defeated Miranda Maverick in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Featherweight: Ryan Hall defeated Darrick Minner on a unanimous judges decision (30-27, 29-27, 30-27)

Rooster weight: Tony Kelley defeated Randy Costa by technical knockout 4m15s from R2

Flyweight: Gillian Robertson finished Priscilla Pedrita with a rear naked choke at 4m59s from R1