Charles Do Bronx submits Poirier and defends belt for the 1st time

In the main event of UFC 269, an event held this Saturday (11) in Las Vegas (USA), Charles ‘Do Bronx’ vs Dustin Poirier had a full house at the T-Mobile Arena gym. And the fans’ expectations were quickly justified with an electrifying match from the first minute.

Better at the beginning, the American dropped in performance from the second round onwards. Owner of the center of the octagon, Charles imposed his frantic fighting style and forced the challenger to give up with a choke in the third stage. Another victory by submission for the Brazilian’s curriculum.

At 32, Do Bronx won his tenth fight in a row in the UFC, his 32nd in his career. Lightweight champion (70 kg), the Brazilian defended his title for the first time and possibly opened the doors to a duel with Justin Gaethje, number one in the ranking.

The fight

Aggressive from the start, Charles walked forward at all times and alternated kicks to the body, right crosses and knees in the clinch. However, the Brazilian’s movement opened the way for the American’s powerful attacks, which shook him twice, including winning a knockdown. Charles 9 x 10 Poirier.

With the same strategy in the next stage, the Brazilian managed to clinch next to the grid and, when falling from below, scrape and stay on top on the ground. On the ground and pound, Charles connected strong elbows that bothered the challenger, who only defended himself. Charles 19 x 19 Poirier.

The third round was dominated entirely by the Brazilian. With a quick clinch, Charles grabbed Poirier’s back while he was still standing and scored his 15th submission in the event with a rear naked choke. By the way, the athlete is the UFC’s historic record holder in this regard.

Follow the results of UFC 269: