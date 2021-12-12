Charles do Bronx wins and retains UFC title; Amanda Nunes is surprised

Last Saturday night was one of joy and frustration for Brazil in Las Vegas, during the disputes of UFC 269. While Charles do Bronx managed to defeat the American Dustin Poirier by submission in the main event, Amanda Nunes was surprised by Julianna Peña, also from the United States, and ended up defeated.

Charles suffered during the first round, receiving hard blows from his opponent, but improved in the second round and secured victory in the third, when he submitted Poirier with a rear naked choke. “I am the world champion. They talk, talk and talk, but I come here and do it,” said the Brazilian after the fight.

Now, the paulista has 15 wins by submission in valid fights for the UFC. In addition, he accumulates ten consecutive victories. At bantamweight (under 61kg), the champion was unable to expand the positive numbers after a surprising result, considered a major upset in MMA history.

After a streak of 12 victories, Brazilian Amanda Nunes was submitted at 3:26 in the second round by Juliana Peña, in the co-main event of the night. With that, the category belt ended up in the hands of the American, who withdrew the title defended by Nunes since July 2016.

The girl from Bahia even took down her opponent twice in the first round, but saw a great reaction in the sequence. Toward the end of the fight, Julianna fitted a rear naked choke to declare the Brazilian defeat. “I already said: never doubt me again,” celebrated Julianna. “Will, strength and determination will take you places,” he added.