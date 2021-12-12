Check out the changes in savings income after the new Selic hike

After the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised the basic interest rate (Selic) to 9.25% per annum, the calculation of savings account yield returns to the old rule of April 2012, but still remains below inflation, which is above 10%, in the last 12 months. With the decision taken last Wednesday (9) by Copom, the profitability of popular investment is now 0.5% per month + TR (Reference Rate calculated by the Central Bank, which is at zero, but which should return to increase with the high Selic), or 6.17% per year. The income tax exemption and immediate liquidity, which characterize the passbook, continue to apply.

Before the recent increase in the Selic, which was at 7.75% per year, the return on “new” savings was 0.44% per month, or 5.43% per year. The change in calculations happens this time because, since 2012, the booklet has had two types of remuneration, depending directly on Selic. When the rate is up to 8.5%, the returns for deposits made since May of that year refer to the sum of 70% of the Selic and the TR. When the index exceeds 8.5%, as happened this time, the account is made in the same way as for the so-called “old savings”: fixed income of 0.5% per month + TR, or 6.17 % per year. As a result, all applications in this modality, regardless of date, have the same correction, as happened before the changes made in 2012.

Economist and professor at the Federal Rural University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRRJ) – Três Rios Campus, Paulo Saraiva, emphasizes that, as the old rule starts to apply from the Selic rate above 8.5%, the remuneration is better. But he ponders that, as the official inflation (IPCA) measured for the last 12 months, for example, was 10.25%, the savings interest rate should not exceed this value. “The result tends to lose out to inflation. Competing fixed-income options, such as direct treasury and investment funds, remunerate the investment better.”

Reduction in the level of economic activity

Asked about the Copom’s attempt to curb inflation and the economic impacts of this measure on the population in general, the economist points out that, according to the Central Bank, the rise in interest rates discourages the consumption of goods that, as a rule, are financed – such as vehicles, refrigerators and washing machines – in addition to business investment. “However, the causes of inflation are very varied, such as imported products (on which the exchange rate influences), as well as costs. An example is the rise in oil, which causes an increase in freight and transport.” Therefore, according to him, raising interest rates alone does not solve high inflation. “The impacts are a drop in household consumption and business investment, reducing the level of economic activity.”

As this is the first time since the change in the rules in 2012, that savings are recalculated in the old way, even for deposits made from that year onwards, Saraiva believes that this, in part, means that inflation is strong, and the Government, in turn, is having difficulty in downloading it.

About which other investments start to have better yields with the rise of the Selic, the economist mentions government bonds, CDBs (Bank Deposit Certificates) and CDIs (Interbank Deposit Certificates). “We are living through a very difficult phase in several dimensions and, in the economic area, the Government has not been able to solve two problems: inflation and unemployment. Therefore, the income generated by work falls, as does the purchasing power of employees. A sad rain storm and lots of winds”, he concludes.