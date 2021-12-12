Check out the new value and the table

THE unemployment insurance it will have a new value as of 2022. This is because the insurance calculation is made according to the current minimum wage. With the expected readjustment, unemployment insurance is also different next year.

It is just one more benefit linked to the readjustment of the minimum wage. In addition, the salary is redefined through the National Consumer Price Index (INPC). According to the new forecast, the readjustment will be the biggest since the year 2016.

New unemployment insurance amount

In 2022, unemployment insurance and other social security benefits of the National Social Security Institute (INSS) are changed based on the new minimum wage. The forecast is to reach R$1,210. Today the salary is R$1,100.

Unemployment insurance depends on the average of the last three salaries. For next year, inflation will affect the price of unemployment insurance due to the way it changed the minimum wage. The new forecast was announced by the Ministry of Economy.

Thus, to know what the unemployment insurance will be, just calculate the last three salaries and calculate an average.

For example, if the average salary for the last few months is up to R$1,683.74, multiply that value by 0.8. What goes beyond this amount and goes up to R$2,806.53 needs to be multiplied by 0.5.

Anyone who was fired without just cause and worked with a formal contract is entitled to unemployment insurance. Thus, the insurance payment varies from 3 to 5 installments, depending on the time worked.

The benefit can be requested between 7 and 120 days after leaving the company. Despite this, if the worker gets a new job with a formal contract shortly thereafter, he loses his unemployment insurance payment.

Thus, the amount paid for the unemployment insurance installment cannot be less than that referring to the minimum wage. Requests must be made with the Ministry of Labor and Welfare.