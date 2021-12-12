Chevrolet Cruze Grows and Slopes in Civic

In yet another month of falling sales, but this time below the Brazilian market average (-24.84%), the medium sedan segment accounted for 7,017 registrations in November, just 4.35% of the total registered in the country in the month past (161027). The result, although 18.2% worse than the total of a year ago, was just over 24% above that registered in October.
Unsurprisingly, the Toyota Corolla (3,505) maintained a comfortable lead with almost 50% of sales in the category, although it has lost 30% of its buyers this year compared to the same period in 2020. With national production ending in December, the Civic (1588) remained close to October’s performance, but almost 1/3 lower than last year.
The positive highlight of November came from Chevrolet. Without such a positive result since January 2020 (1,739), the Cruze Sedan (1,334) came closer to Honda in the dispute for 2nd place. With more than twice as many licenses as the VW Jetta (144), the Caoa Chery Arrizo 6 (369) was just below August’s 387 licenses. Kia Cerato, with 77 units, completed the list with the biggest retraction of the period (-64.8%).
POS.
MODEL
TOTAL 2021
NOV/21
OCT/21
NOV/20
% NOV 21
% OUT 21
NOV/OCT VARIATION
VARIATION 2021/2020
1st
TOYOTA COROLLA
36973
3505
3014
5017
49.95%
53.42%
16.29%
-30.14%
2nd
HONDA CIVIC
17252
1588
1657
2350
22.63%
29.37%
-4.16%
-32.43%
3rd
CHEVROLET CROSS
6129
1334
480
428
19.01%
8.51%
177.92%
211.68%
4th
CAOA CHERY ARRIZO 6
3139
369
276
220
5.26%
4.89%
33.70%
67.73%
5th
VW JETTA
2826
144
110
344
2.05%
1.95%
30.91%
-58.14%
6th
KIA CERATO
892
77
105
219
1.10%
1.86%
-26.67%
-64.84%
67211
7017
5642
8578
100.00%
100.00%
24.37%
-18.20%