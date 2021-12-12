Chevrolet Cruze Grows and Slopes in Civic

In yet another month of falling sales, but this time below the Brazilian market average (-24.84%), the medium sedan segment accounted for 7,017 registrations in November, just 4.35% of the total registered in the country in the month past (161027). The result, although 18.2% worse than the total of a year ago, was just over 24% above that registered in October.

Unsurprisingly, the Toyota Corolla (3,505) maintained a comfortable lead with almost 50% of sales in the category, although it has lost 30% of its buyers this year compared to the same period in 2020. With national production ending in December, the Civic (1588) remained close to October’s performance, but almost 1/3 lower than last year.

Honda Civic Touring 2021

The positive highlight of November came from Chevrolet. Without such a positive result since January 2020 (1,739), the Cruze Sedan (1,334) came closer to Honda in the dispute for 2nd place. With more than twice as many licenses as the VW Jetta (144), the Caoa Chery Arrizo 6 (369) was just below August’s 387 licenses. Kia Cerato, with 77 units, completed the list with the biggest retraction of the period (-64.8%).

POS.

MODEL

TOTAL 2021

NOV/21

OCT/21

NOV/20

% NOV 21

% OUT 21

NOV/OCT VARIATION

VARIATION 2021/2020

1st

TOYOTA COROLLA

36973

3505

3014

5017

49.95%

53.42%

16.29%

-30.14%

2nd

HONDA CIVIC

17252

1588

1657

2350

22.63%

29.37%

-4.16%

-32.43%

3rd

CHEVROLET CROSS

6129

1334

480

428

19.01%

8.51%

177.92%

211.68%

4th

CAOA CHERY ARRIZO 6

3139

369

276

220

5.26%

4.89%

33.70%

67.73%

5th

VW JETTA

2826

144

110

344

2.05%

1.95%

30.91%

-58.14%

6th

KIA CERATO

892

77

105

219

1.10%

1.86%

-26.67%

-64.84%

67211

7017

5642

8578

100.00%

100.00%

24.37%

-18.20%

