Chinese horoscope for this Saturday, December 11, 2021; find out what to expect today

Another weekend has arrived, and today, December 11th, we have news for the eastern zodiac, which is also known as Chinese horoscope, one of the most consulted in the world, where, unlike the traditional signs of the zodiac, they are classified with animals, which make up Chinese astrology with 12 different species.

Find out what the today’s chinese horoscope, reserve for you in this Saturday December 11, 2021. The CenárioMT offers the forecast for the 12 signs of the Chinese horoscope, See below.



In addition to Chinese signs being represented by animals, they are not divided between the months of each year. For Orientals, each year is governed by one of the signs, at the same time it is influenced by an element, which can be wood, earth, water, fire and metal.

Check out your Chinese Horoscope for today, December 11th

Rat (Years: 2020, 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960)

Try to move around different environments than yours. Don’t make rash decisions about money matters. Work pressure from colleagues. Channel your excess physical energy.

Ox (Years: 2021, 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961)

Keep your feelings frozen for now so you don’t suffer too much. Stay calm, it’s not the right day to invest. Even if you’re right, be careful with work discussions. Your knees will be your weak point, try swimming.

Tiger (Years: 2022, 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962)

I aggravate for reasons of the heart. Control your pocket, bad time to spend. Don’t be so conformist at work, try to improve yourself. Plenton of energy and vitality.



Coelho (Years: 2023, 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963)

Perfect day to break hearts everywhere. The economic difficulties come to an end. Your dream is to start a business and now is the time. Your eyes are irritated, avoid charged environments.

Dragon (Years: 2024, 2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964)

Expansion phase, joy and fun, all with love. Lack of funds makes it difficult for your business to function properly. It is in your interest to expand your professional knowledge. Excesses are decreasing your health.

Snake (Years: 2025, 2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965)

Put your feet on the ground and don’t fall in love so much. Reflect on the cost-effective offer they made for you. Very creative professional moment, enjoy this. Control your diet more.

Horse (Years: 2026, 2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966)

He is treating his relatives unfairly. You will win the lottery if you play with someone else. Don’t sacrifice important things for professional ambitions. These swimming lessons will give your back rest.

Goat (Years: 2027, 2015, 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967)

With affection, they will greatly improve your relationships. Don’t be confident, you can be tricked. Things can get messy at work. When you see the results of your diet, you will be happy.

Monkey (Years: 2028, 2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968)

Day of great intensity in love. Your economy is not on the rise, so be careful. He’s at his best at work, keep it up. Keep your life from being filled only with obligations.

Rooster (Years: 2029, 2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969)

Someone very special will make you rethink many things. Achieve long-awaited economic stability. Your bosses will notice your good qualities. Take care of your health by acting in moderation and balance.

Dog (Years: 2030, 2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970)

You will live wonderful romantic moments. You will have to face an unexpected expense. Decisive events for your professional career. Avoid fatty, spicy or spiced meals.



Pig (Years: 2031, 2019, 2007, 1995, 1983, 1971)

Order your feelings and you will avoid misunderstandings. Good times for investments. At work, whatever you start today will be a success. The annual visit to the ophthalmologist must not be neglected.

