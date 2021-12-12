Chinese shop leaks images and details of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s new expansion

Facebook

The “most ambitious expansion in the history of the series” of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla apparently leaked through a Chinese store on Reddit (via VGC).

According to the translated description, ‘Dawn of Ragnarök’ will be released on March 10, 2022 and will take place in the Nine Realms of Nordic Cosmology.

“Dawn of Ragnarök is the most ambitious expansion pack in the history of this series,” says the description. “Aivor must personally experience the fate of Odin, the war of the Norse and the fate of the god of wisdom. The world of mythology, taking on the urgent task of saving children, unleashing the new supernatural power of lightning. After this shocking Viking legend, save your own flesh and blood before the gods are swallowed up in catastrophe.” Several images of Dawn of Ragnarök were also leaked, which can be seen below.

According to a previous datamine, Dawn of Ragnarök will introduce a range of new abilities and weapons to protagonist Eivor. These include brief invisibility, the power to fly like a crow, teleport arrows, a chainmail piercing spear, ice powers, and the ability to revive enemies.

The expansion is probably what Ubisoft has been teasing for an announcement on Monday, December 13th.