Cities in southern Bahia register flooding for the 4th day in a row; some locations are without electricity | Bahia

The storm that hits cities in Bahia, mainly in the south and extreme south, causes flooding and damage to residents, for the fourth day in a row, this Saturday (11). There are already 25 municipalities in emergency situations, according to decrees ratified and published in the Official State Gazette (DOE).

About 80 soldiers from the Fire Department, in addition to 37 students and instructors of rescue courses, work to rescue victims and support communities. According to the government, food, water, medicine and other items are taken as a priority to residents of 13 cities.

According to Coelba, in Jucuruçu and Guaratinha, in southern Bahia, there are some isolated points without electricity supply because of communities that remain isolated. This Saturday, it was necessary to rescue, by helicopter, two teams from the agency working to restore the service.

VIDEO: The slope that gives access to the beaches of tourist destination frequented by artists in southern Bahia is flooded

In the last few hours, the military checked the state of the bridge, in the municipality of Itamaraju, which is in the extreme south of Bahia, and also attended to occurrences of landslides in Várzea Alegre, Novo Prado and Prado. Pregnant women and people with comorbidities, especially those undergoing hemodialysis treatment, are priority care.

1 of 4 Itamaraju, in the extreme south of Bahia, registered flooding in the early hours of this Saturday — Photo: Disclosure / SSP-BA Itamaraju, in the extreme south of Bahia, registered flooding in the early hours of this Saturday — Photo: Disclosure / SSP-BA

In Jucuruçu, another city that was heavily hit by the rain, accesses were improvised for vehicles to distribute food baskets.

According to the Fire Department, the affected municipalities in the extreme south are: Eunápolis, Guaratinga, Itabela, Itamaraju, Itanhém, Jucuruçu, Medeiros Neto, Mucuri, Prado, Porto Seguro, Santa Cruz Cabrália, Teixeira de Freitas and Vereda.

In the south, Mascote, Itacaré, Itabuna, Ilhéus, Canavieiras, Camacan and Belmonte registered losses. In other regions of the state, Apuarema, Conceição do Almeida, Caetanos, Encruzilhada, Ibicuí, Ipiaú, Itambé, Itaquara, Jequié and Macarani also had problems.

2 of 4 Many people suffered damage from the rain in the extreme south of Bahia — Photo: Divulgação / SSP-BA Many people were damaged by the rain in the extreme south of Bahia — Photo: Divulgação / SSP-BA

The Air Group of the Military Police of Bahia (Graer) carried out a task force in the southern and extreme regions of Bahia, on Friday (10), with helicopter flights over the flooded areas to monitor the range of floods.

The Fire Department reported that the helicopters take off from the base set up in Itamaraju, where the agency’s operations are centralized.

3 of 4 Air reinforcement was sent to the extreme south of the state — Photo: Publicity / SSP-BA Air reinforcement was sent to the extreme south of the state — Photo: Publicity / SSP-BA

Guardian 5 took off to Jucuruçu, to transport military firefighters, food and diapers. Weather conditions are not good and limit performance at certain times of the day.

This Saturday, the government said that audio is being released in the far south with information that the helicopters used in the services are low on fuel.

According to the government, the aircraft are regularly refueled at the airports of Teixeira de Freitas and Porto Seguro. For safety reasons, a supplying tank truck (CTA) was added to the operation, which can also be used, if necessary.

The government also reported that it is investigating the authorship of these messages so that criminals can respond in court.

4 out of 4 Drivers faced congestion on the BR-101 — Photo: Camila Marinho/TV Bahia Drivers faced congestion on the BR-101 — Photo: Camila Marinho/TV Bahia

The circulation of vehicles on Km-10 of the BA-284, close to the access to the district of São Paulino, between the junction of the BR-101, in Itamaraju, in the south of Bahia, and the district of Alho, is totally free.

Rains in southern Bahia: Bridge connecting Eunápolis to Itabela remains closed

The services for the restoration of the track, which broke with the rain in the extreme south, are still being carried out on the highway.

At another point on the BA-284, employees of the Infrastructure Secretariat (Seinfra) are working to release the road linking Itamaraju and the district of Alho this Saturday morning. Maintenance services at Km-17, where the track also caved in, began. Traffic at the site continues to be interrupted and will resume after the work is completed.

On BR-489, drivers using the stretch between Itamaraju and Prado should be careful. Traffic on kilometers 02 and 13 of the highway is still closed due to the break in the lane.

Leaving from Prado, the equipment to carry out the requalification of the road is expected to be moved by the end of this Saturday afternoon. The work will start at Km-15 and then continue towards Km-13 and 02.

City of São Gabriel, in the north of BA, has streets flooded because of the rain

Several points in the city of São Gabriel, in the north of Bahia, were flooded, streets were damaged with holes caused by the force of rain, which has been constant since last week. The most critical situation is in the area where the stream that cuts through the municipality is located, known as Baixão de São Gabriel.

The creek overflowed and left residents of three isolated neighborhoods. Images recorded by residents show a large flood. [Veja no vídeo acima]

On Friday, an ambulance caring for a pregnant woman from the Gameleira district was unable to cross the bridge and residents had to carry the stretcher to the Municipal Hospital of São Gabriel.

The BA-148, which connects the city of São Gabriel to Jussara, was closed for about three hours, but it has already been released. According to the city hall, there are still no details on the numbers of homeless and displaced people.

An assessment of damage will be made after the rain decreases in the region. During the months of November and December, it rained around 800 mm, more than the city’s annual average.

Storm hits the cities of Andaraí and Apuarema

The Baiano and Lapa do Bode rivers, in the city of Andaraí, in Chapada Diamantina, overflowed at dawn this Saturday and streets were flooded. The images are impressive due to the force of the rain. [Veja no vídeo acima]

According to Inmet, there is a forecast of rain this Saturday for the cities of Andaraí, Lençóis, Palmeiras and Mucugê.

In Apuarema, the rain also flooded many houses and streets in the early hours of this Saturday. Images recorded by residents show a bar invaded by water. [Veja no vídeo acima]

See more news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos of rain in Bahia 💻