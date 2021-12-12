City suffers, beats Wolverhampton with controversial penalty and keeps the lead

Playing at home, City beat Wolverhampton 1-0 and maintained their lead in the Premier League

THE Manchester City follow leader Premier League. This Saturday (11), those commanded by Guardiola they didn’t have it easy, but they won the Wolverhampton with a penalty goal from sterling in the final stage and kept the edge of the table.

In the first stage, City failed to break the barrier of Wolverhampton. Bruno Lage’s team defended well and stopped those led by Guardiola.

However, the Wolves were left with one less. On two yellow cards, Raúl Jiménez was sent off and was angry with referee Jonathan Moss.

In the final stage, City scored the winning goal. In a controversial penalty, Sterling made and kept the lead with Manchester’s blue side.

Championship status

With the victory, City went to 38 points and remain at the top of the Premier League, four points ahead of Liverpool.

Sterling celebrating goal scored by City Matt McNulty – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Wolverhampton is in 8th, with 21 points.

The guy: Sterling

If Bernardo Silva didn’t decide this time, it was up to the English striker. With a penalty, Sterling scored the winning goal and earned City the lead.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field next week with broadcast by ESPN on Star+. On Tuesday (14), City receives the United Leeds. On Wednesday (15), Wolverhamtpon will visit the brighton.

Datasheet

Manchester City 1 x 0 Wolverhampton

GOALS: Manchester City: Sterling

MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson; João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Laporte and Zinchenko; Gündoğan (Foden), Rodri and Bernardo Silva; Grealish (De Bruyne), Sterling and Gabriel Jesus. Technician: Pep Guardiola.

WOLVERHAMPTON: José Sá; Kilman, Coady and Saiss; Semedo, Dendoncker (Podence), Rúben Neves (Trincão), João Moutinho and Ait Nouri; Jiménez and Adama Traoré (Hee-Chan). Technician: Bruno Lage