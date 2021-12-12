Clippers win in the end and beat Magic at the hands of Kennard and Jackson | nba

It was not easy. In a running game, the Los Angeles Clippers had to work up a sweat to beat the Orlando Magic this Saturday at home. The two teams alternated at the front the entire time, but the LA team managed to assert itself down the stretch. At the hands of Luke Kennard and Reggie Jackson, who scored the decisive basket, the franchise beat visitors 106-104.

With the victory, the Clippers remain in fifth place in the Western Conference, with 15 wins and 12 losses. Magic, meanwhile, reached their 22nd fall of the season, with just five wins.

clippers

Reggie Jackson – 25 points

Luke Kennard – 23 points

Terance Mann – 16 points

magic

Cole Anthony – 23 points

Terrence Ross – 22 points

Wendell Carter Jr. – 14 rebounds

Court shots

Clippers – 42/92 (45.7%)

Magic – 35/80 (43.8%)

3-point shots

Clippers – 13/35 (37.1%)

Magic – 18/36- (50%)

1st Q – Clippers 23 x 30 Magic

It was a rushing start. On both sides, the teams bet on quick transitions, without much ball work. The Orlando Magic proved more efficient at the pace of Cole Anthony and Mo Bamba. By the hands of both, the visiting team opened 15 to 8 on the scoreboard. Gradually, the Clippers managed to balance the actions, largely through the efforts of Luke Kennard. But, despite the wing’s 11 points, the home team closed the first quarter at a disadvantage: 30-23.

2nd Q – 26 x 14 Magic Clippers

Back on court, the Clippers made the difference drop to just two points right from the start. The tie came shortly after, at the hands of Reggie Jackson, leaving the score at 31-31. The comeback, at 35-33, also came from him. The Los Angeles team kept up the pace and held the lead on the scoreboard until the clock was reset. In the end, a difference of five points of advantage: 49 to 45.

3°Q – Clippers 29 x 31 Magic

Magic reacted back on the court. It didn’t take long to take the lead and jump to a five-point lead on the scoreboard (65-60). But it didn’t last long. The Clippers accelerated and regained the lead, opening 71-68 on the account. Orlando’s team even tried to put pressure on rivals again, but they closed the period behind on the scoreboard: 78-75.

4°Q – Clippers 28 x 29 Magic

The match went on indefinitely. The Magic managed to take the difference one more time and left everything the same on the scoreboard, at 88-88. A three-pointer from Winslow, however, made the home team return to the front. The game accelerated down the stretch. A three-pointer from Luke Kennard seemed to secure the Clippers victory with a minute to go. But, with 23 seconds before the timer reset, Cole Anthony left the score equal in 104-104. With two seconds to go, however, Reggie Jackson scored the points that closed the account: 106-104.

