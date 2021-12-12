Company that negotiates sponsorship with Corinthians wants a major boost; Cavani consulted

Corinthians is still negotiating with a new sponsor for the 2022 season, but it already knows one of the company’s “requirements”: a strong reinforcement. Talks are still going on, but the trend is that the new sponsor will invest for the team to have a 9 shirt next year. Edinson Cavani, Manchester United, is one of the targets.

The name of the center forward was released this Saturday by GloboEsporte.com. According to the publication, the club has already consulted the situation of the athlete, who is linked to the English team until the middle of next year only. O My Timon also confirmed the alvinegro interest.

Journalist Flávio Ortega, from the channels Disney, also cited Cavani as a target for the Parque São Jorge team. Also according to the reporter, the uruguayan is among the three favorite names of Duilio Monteiro Alves. The list also includes Luiz Suaréz, from Atlético Madrid, and Robert Lewandowski, from Bayern Munich.

At the beginning of the month, the my helm brought the information about the possible new sponsor of the club. The board holds conversations with representatives of TAUNSA, a group from the interior of São Paulo formed by four major areas of agribusiness: commodities, agriculture, agri-development and trade. The initial negotiation is to print one of its brands on the uniform, but the group is also working with the idea of ​​a financial contribution for large reinforcements.

In addition to working to bring a 9, Corinthians are on with Paulinho. The midfielder, who shone at the club between 2010 and 2013 at Timão, accepted a two-year proposal – until the end of 2023. The announcement can be made next week.

