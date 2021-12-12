Consumers prefer PlayStation 5 over Xbox Series X|S • Eurogamer.pt

According to a study by DFC Intelligence, thank you wccftech, consumers continue to prefer the PlayStation 5 over the Xbox Series X|S, by a very significant margin.

The survey was carried out in the past months of October and November, and when asked if they are thinking of buying a console to use as a gaming system, Sony’s machine manages to gather a huge advantage when compared to Microsoft’s rivals. PlayStation 5 gathers 41.60% of preferences against 22.74% for Xbox Series X|S.

The company that did the research says, “The results are a bit surprising given that consumers value the systems as being quite similar in most respects.”

Curious data is also taken in relation to consumers who do not yet have an Xbox Series X, 54% said they would probably not buy the console. As for those who don’t have a PS5, only 34% said they didn’t buy a PS5.

Of those not owning an Xbox Series X, 26% said they would likely buy the console. On the PS5, 42% who don’t have the machine said they will probably buy it.

In the Nintendo Switch field, 60% of respondents already owned one, and 27% of those who have not yet bought a Nintendo machine are inclined to buy it.

DFC Intelligence revealed that “the biggest problem Microsoft faces with Xbox is, without a doubt, the tepid desire for online services. Online services, VR, and a cool looking system were the least appreciated features among consumers. The price, the power, and the big games remain the main driving factors.”

In terms of games, the ones that generate the most interest among consumers are God of War: Ragnarok PS5 and the sequel to Zelda Breath of the Wild for Switch. In other titles there is a parity of preferences, with Gran Turismo 7 equated to Forza Horizon 5 and Horizon Forbidden West to Halo Infinite.

“Between interest in new or future games, the Xbox exclusive Forza Horizon 5 racing game had a similar rating to Sony’s exclusive Gran Turismo 7. The PlayStation 5 exclusive Horizon Forbidden West had a similar consumer interest to the exclusive Halo Infinite However, the biggest consumer interest was in God of War: Ragnarok (exclusive to Sony) and the Zelda sequel Breath of the Wild (Nintendo).”



