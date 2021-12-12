Corinthians ambassador, Charles do Bronx submits opponent and maintains UFC title

Charles do Bronx, ambassador of Corinthians and champion of Ultimate Fighting Championship 269 (UFC 269), defeated opponent Dustin Poirier in the early hours of Saturday to Sunday. With that, he kept his lightweight title. This was the first time the fighter defended the belt. Namely, the stage of the decision was the City of Las Vegas, in the United States.

The victory was enshrined in the third round, with one minute and two seconds, through a well-applied rear naked choke. In the first stage, Charles encountered difficulties and received difficult blows. However, he changed his strategy in the second round and it worked.

Now, the fighter has achieved a streak of ten consecutive victories, in addition to adding 15 wins by submission in the UFC, which represents an impressive record. Given this, Timon could not fail to express himself. Thus, the Clube do Coração congratulated the athlete on social media and demonstrated the importance of yet another Brazilian achievement.

The club made three tweets talking about the fighter’s victory and referring to terms that are part of the Corinthians universe. Timão celebrated the title and took the opportunity to hit the good morning post also in the fighter’s victory.

Check out Corinthians publications

FAVELA WIN AGAIN, FAVELA!@CharlesDoBronxs remains the great UFC lightweight champion. And our ambassador still has a lot of great things awaiting him. Among them, a gift for him and for you, who love his story. Coming soon…#AvelaWin@partners pic.twitter.com/9j6kPfkcl7 — Corinthians (@Corinthians) December 12, 2021

See more at: More Corinthians sports.