Corinthians consults for Cavani and wants an impact centerfor 2022

Corinthians wants to hire an impact striker for next season and targets Manchester United’s Cavani.

THE Corinthians got in touch with the brother and manager of Edinson Cavani to understand the situation of the attacker of the Manchester United. The information was published by GE and confirmed by reporter Flávio Ortega, from Disney Channels.

In the consultation, the businessman did not close the doors, but he also did not give positive signs.

The Uruguayan still has six months of contract with Manchester United. So that the negotiation can move forward, he would have to get a release from the club of Premier League at no cost to Corinthians.

The alvinegro team wants to make an impact contract for the center forward position. The board understands that Cavani would make enough noise to enable a larger project with the marketing area and sponsors.



As a curiosity, Cavani is among the three favorite center forwards of president Duílio Monteiro Alves. The other two are Lewandowski and Luis Suárez.

The first of them, a finalist for the Golden Ball award, is an impossible dream. The second was even considered, as it is at the end of its contract with the Madrid’s athletic. However, Corinthians was informed that the former player of the Barcelona does not intend to return to South America at this time.

Cavani has not been used much at Manchester United. This season, he started in just two games, scoring one goal.