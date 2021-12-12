Corinthians consults for Manchester United’s Cavani | corinthians

In search of a 9 shirt to reinforce the squad in 2022, Corinthians consulted the situation of Cavani, currently at Manchester United. With an undefined future in the English team, the Uruguayan has played only eight games and has only scored one goal since August. He has a contract until the middle of next year.

The ge found that conversations had already taken place between Timão’s board and the player’s manager (and brother). In contact with the report, he denied negotiations, but left the future open:

– We have to wait a bit (about a return to South America), we will see what possibilities exist. Obviously, if any team from Brazil comes up with a good project, we can always listen. I have an obligation to get Cavani all the options,” said Walter Guglielmone.

In Europe, however, Cavani has already been speculated in clubs like Barcelona, ​​Spain, and Juventus, Italy.

Corinthians President Duílio Monteiro Alves has said behind the scenes that Corinthians is looking for a “level” reinforcement for the attack. The club has received in recent weeks an indication that it could try to sign Diego Costa, but the values ​​did not please. Cano, who leaves Vasco, doesn’t matter.

Recently, Corinthians was successful in a negotiation in England. He repatriated Willian, who was out of space at Arsenal, and accepted the club’s project to return to Brazil.

At 34 years old, Uruguayan Edinson Cavani does not close his doors to return to work in South America to stay close to Uruguay. And that’s why Timão’s board investigated the attacker’s situation.

This is not the first time…

Almost two years ago, when he was still football director, Duílio Monteiro Alves revealed that he consulted on the situation of Cavani and Neymar when they threatened to leave PSG, in France.

– I’ve already consulted Neymar and Cavani when they said they would leave PSG. We have to look for the best for Corinthians. Didn’t you have the information that Cavani wanted to play in South American football? I have to go after, why not? Neymar also had a rumor that he could be borrowed and that Flamengo could be an option, so I went to look at the condition. Corinthians is very big, but the numbers were unfeasible. I’m giving extreme examples for you to understand how everyday life is – said the director, at the time, about something done in 2019.

