Corinthians does not sign up for the Futsal League and will be out of the next season; understand the case

Corinthians decided not to apply for the next edition of the National Futsal League (LNF). The deadline for sending documents was finalized this Friday. As a result, Timão is out of competition in 2022, at least until further notice.

The decision of the directors of Alvinegro was due to an imbroglio regarding broadcasting rights. LNF has an agreement with the platform NSports lasting two more seasons. However, Timão would like to broadcast at least one game a month on its channel on YouTube. The information is from the UOL Portal.

Namely, Corinthians made the request in October and was not complied with, causing irritation in the club’s board of directors. President Duilio Monteiro Alves decided to fight for the cause. Remember that Timão broadcast the final of the Campeonato Paulista against Magnus Futsal, from Sorocaba. At the time, there were more than 100,000 views on the Corinthians channel.

Thus, the Parque São Jorge team considers the streaming as an important source of income, even if not exclusive. Futsal does not stand alone. Thus, it depends on the money raised in other sports, mainly in men’s football.

Managers understand that they will not be financially harmed by staying out. After all, it would still have a calendar with the Campeonato Paulista and the Copa do Brasil. In any case, the league does not transfer resources to the participants. In addition, there is no award or payment for broadcasting rights.

Last season, Corinthians ranked 14th in the qualifying round. In the knockout round, he was eliminated in the round of 16 for Foz Cataratas, from Paraná. The grand final games take place over the next two weekends, involving Magnus and Cascavel.

