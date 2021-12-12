Corinthians draws with São Paulo and advances to the final of the under-17 Paulistão

THE Corinthians is the first team classified for the final of Paulistão under-17. After winning the São Paulo 1-0 in the first leg, Timão drew 1-1 in the return game at Fazendinha, this Saturday, and confirmed a spot in the competition’s decision.

The Tricolores took the lead at the end of the match, after 30 minutes. Matheus Amaral received a pass at the entrance of the area and finished with category in the right corner of the goalkeeper Alvinegro.

TIMÃOZINHO IN THE FINAL!!! Corinthians is in the final in the Paulista U-17, after a 1-1 draw with São Paulo! On the aggregate scoreboard, Coringão got the better of 2-1. The opponent in the final will be defined in the duel between Ferroviária and Palmeiras. #SonsOfTerrão#CorinthiansNaBase pic.twitter.com/o3xUf6R44I — Corinthians (@Corinthians) December 11, 2021

However, the Alvinegros responded immediately and tied at 32. In a quick move down the right, Léo Mana advanced and passed for Wesley to beat under the São Paulo goalkeeper and leave everything equal on the scoreboard.

With the classification, Corinthians waits for the winner of the duel between Ferroviária and Palmeiras to meet their opponent in the final. The two teams face off this Saturday, at 15:00 (GMT).

