Corinthians mourns the death of Monarco, symbol of samba

This Saturday, the death of Monarco, bastion and honorary president of the Portela samba school, was announced. On social media, Corinthians lamented the death of the 88-year-old samba dancer.

“Faithful, today is a sad day for those who are Brazilians and those who play samba. Monarco, one of the greatest bastions of culture in Brazil, has died. Corinthians asks everyone to give this giant of samba a last round of applause. Go with the cadence, master” , wrote the club – see the publication below.

The samba dancer had been hospitalized at the Hospital Federal Cardoso Fontes since November. After undergoing bowel surgery, Hildemar Diniz, better known as Monarco, had complications and could not resist.

The carioca, still in his childhood, started to attend samba circles and blocks in the neighborhood where he lived. Later, in the 1950s, he joined the composers’ wing of Portela. There, he was a cavaquinist, percussionist and harmony director.

In all, the composer also released 16 records in his career. “Portela Past Glory”, released in 1970, and “Monarco of all times”, from 2018, were the best known. Other hits were “Vai vadiar” and “Coração em desalinho”, recorded in the voice of Zeca Pagodinho.

