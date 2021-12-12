Corinthians wants to negotiate Éderson | Fortaleza | Brazilian championship

Steering wheel, loaned to Fortaleza, was considered one of the best in the position in the Brazilian Championship. Corinthians is not interested in returning the athlete to the squad

Corinthians is keeping an eye on the market. With the hiring of Paulinho practically certain, the only thing missing is the official announcement, the club is studying the squad and the needy positions for 2022. With the vacancy in Libertadores da América, the board wants to assemble a good group to get titles next season.

In addition to the signings, Timão also wants to do good business with the club’s assets. There are 27 players loaned by Corinthians to several teams in Brazil and abroad. And the expectation is that some will give a good return to alvinegro’s coffers.

One of the names that should bring this return is that of ederson. Chosen as one of the best players in the Brazilian Championship, the midfielder had a great season with the Fortaleza shirt. It was one of the pillars of the team that qualified, in an unprecedented way, for Libertadores.

At the end of this year, the Leão do Pici made an offer of R$10 million to buy Éderson definitely. However, Corinthians rejected it. The São Paulo club believes it can profit more from the steering wheel. Is as contract with Timão until January 2025, alvinegro is in no hurry. And awaits the market, especially abroad. According to the Throw, the board believes that European clubs can make proposals through the steering wheel. Éderson is considered a “modern” player, with defensive and offensive capabilities.

The only certainty is that the steering wheel will not be reinstated to the squad. Even with all the projection he had with the Fortaleza shirt, the board understands that the player is more useful by bringing money to the club. Corinthians is in a complicated financial situation. And you need this amount to close the accounts.

Sylvinho’s stay

The coach, Sylvinho, much disputed by the fans, does not have the permanence for 2022 defined. In addition to criticism, the former player discovered a cardiac arrhythmia. After the discovery, the coach was advised to avoid efforts, but he can normally continue with his routine within his functions at the club.