Cormier and Rogan desperate and fighters in total shock; SEE the reactions to Amanda Nunes’ defeat

Amanda Nunes lost to Peña and left everyone present very shocked

What to do when the best of all times just loses right in front of you? That’s what happened at UFC 269 and everyone reacted in their own way – but everyone looked extremely shocked. right after the Amanda Nunes’ defeat to Julianna Peña, the cameras managed to catch whoever was around.

One of them caught the trio of narrators and commentators simply freaked out. Daniel Cormier put his hands on his head and shook Joe Rogan, who was gaping. Jon Anik was trying to narrate the feat, but he didn’t seem to believe it either.

Peña’s corner hit the dais ahead, screamed a lot and immediately invaded the octagon.

The fighters who watched the duel in the VIP session were totally shocked. Miesha Tate appeared celebrating, while other names like Aljamain Sterling and Andrei Arlovski gaped.

Michael Chiesa, on the other hand, was simply crazy. A very old friend and training partner of Peña, he ran away desperately and tried to invade the octagon. Afterwards, Dana White said he ended up being stopped by security, fell and hit his face on the ground, opening a cut on his face that bled profusely – there are no images of that.