Corn prices rose a little during the week

Corn prices in Chicago rose slightly during the week, approaching again the ceiling of $6.00/bushel. The closing of this Thursday (09), for the first month quoted, was US$ 5.88/bushel, influenced by data from the supply and demand report, released by the USDA on 12/09, against US$ 5. 77 a week earlier.

The aforementioned report showed that the US corn crop is maintained at 382.6 million tons. In turn, US ending stocks for 2021/22 were also maintained, in this case at 37.9 million tons. Thus, the average price to US corn producers in this current business year remains projected at $5.45/bushel. The world production of corn, in this new year, is at 1.208 billion tons, with a gain of about 4 million tons over November, while world ending stocks were increased to 305.5 million tons. Brazilian and Argentine production remain estimated at 118 and 54.5 million tons respectively.

Meanwhile, US corn shipments for the week ended 12/02 reached 758,169 tonnes, remaining within market expectations. As a result, the USA, in the current commercial year, exported 9.4 million tons, that is, 16% below the volume exported in the same period of the previous year. And in Brazil, cereal prices are going up again, especially in light of the sharp drop (another one) of the crop in Rio Grande do Sul. In other national squares, prices ranged between R$66.00 and R$85.00/bag. Note that the CIF Campinas (SP) jumped to R$ 87.00/bag. In this context, corn sellers hold the product available, while buyers indicate they have lower stocks at the end of the year. This pressure, as the summer crop breaks down, tends to further increase the price of corn for early 2022, particularly in regions with crop failure.

That said, apart from the three southern states, in the rest of the corn-producing states, the product would be in good condition. About 94% of the expected area had been sown by 12/02. In terms of exports, Brazil would have sold abroad, in the first three working days of December, a total of 412,601 tons of corn, this being a volume that represents only 8.5% of the total exported in the full month of last year. The daily average of exports was 137,533 tons, representing a reduction of 37.7% over the average for the same period last year. The price per ton sold was 19.6% above the average of a year earlier, going from US$ 190.90 to US$ 228.30. Thus, from January to the end of the first three working days of December, Brazil exported 17.4 million tons of corn, which was 42.5% lower than in the same period of the previous year.

On the import side, in early December the country registered external purchases of corn totaling 46,409 tonnes. Thus, in the first three days of December, the country imported 18.8% above that registered in the entire month of November 2020, with the daily average being 38.1% higher than in the same period of the previous year. The imported ton now cost US$ 237.70, against US$ 156.60 a year earlier. Thus, from January to the first three working days of December, Brazil has already imported 2.8 million tonnes of the cereal, that is, more than 145% higher than the same period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in Mato Grosso, the next corn crop will have an area of ​​6.23 million hectares, with an expected average yield of 106 bags/hectare, a fact that could bring total corn production to 39.6 million tons in that state. In Paraná, with the planting of the summer crop finished, 48% of the crops are in bloom. Despite the emergence of drought pockets, a final summer crop of 4.1 million tons of corn is still expected there, with an average yield of 166 bags/hectare.

In Mato Grosso do Sul, the average price of a sack of corn rose again, reaching R$72.75 on 12/06. In comparison with December 2021, the increase in this price is 15.6%. Until this early December, local producers had negotiated 79.7% of the last corn crop.

Finally, in Rio Grande do Sul, by the beginning of December, 88% of the expected area was sown (cf. Emater), with significant losses due to the drought. Such losses already exceed 50% of the expected harvest in the State. And every day without rain, the percentage lost increases.