Corpo de Monarco will be veiled this Sunday, at the Portela court, from 11 am | Rio de Janeiro

The body of Monarco, honorary president of Portela and symbol of samba, will be watched this Sunday, at the Portela court, from 11 am.

The funeral is scheduled for 4 pm, at Inhaúma Cemetery, in the North Zone of Rio.

The samba dancer died on Saturday, aged 88, from complications from bowel surgery.

Monarco da Portela sings in a box at the sambódromo — Photo: Felipe Panfili/Publishing

Monarco is the oldest member of the Old Guard of the blue and white of Madureira. Hildemar Diniz was born in Cavalcante, in the North Zone of Rio. As a boy, he moved to Oswaldo Cruz, the hometown of Portela. At that time, he had contact with the school’s samba dancers and began to compose sambas.

It didn’t take long for the young man, with his lyrics and melodies, to reach the Majesty of Samba. In 1950, at just 17 years of age, he arrived at the school’s Composers Wing. What he didn’t know is that this would be the beginning of his career as one of the greatest in the world of samba.

Twenty years after his arrival at Oswaldo Cruz e Madureira’s Azul e Branco, the composer recorded his first album in 1976. The album, which included the participation of Paulo da Portela, has emblematic songs such as “Glórias do Samba”, “ O Quitandeiro” and “Scarf”.

In 1980, he released his second album “Terreiro”, which became an exaltation samba at Majestade do Samba. The song “Passado de Glória” took people from Porto to delirium, becoming a samba acclaimed by the entire community.

Another outstanding song from this same album is “Homenagem à Velha Guarda”, in which he talks about some of the great icons of Portela, and how samba was born at school.

With six albums in the phonographic market and numerous participations with great names in Brazilian music such as Marisa Monte, Paulinho da Viola, Martinho da Vila, Zeca Pagodinho, among others, the stronghold of Portela leaves its legacy of more than 70 years in the history of samba. See below the sambas that marked Monarco’s career.

In 2019, his album “De Todos os Tempos” was nominated for a Latin Grammy for Best Samba/Pagode Album.

Portela released a note about the death of the samba dancer. This Friday (10), the samba dancer was honored at the inauguration of the school’s Trophy Room, which bears his name.

“It is with deep sadness that Portela informs the death of our Honorable President, Monarco, at the age of 88. Mestre had been hospitalized since the month of November at the Federal Hospital Cardoso Fontes, in Jacarepaguá, West Zone of Rio, where he was hospitalized for to undergo bowel surgery. Unfortunately, he did not resist complications. He leaves behind a wife, son, grandchildren and a legion of fans and admirers. For now, there is no information about the funeral and burial of the body.”