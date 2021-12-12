Couple caught ‘thick voice’ talking to child by baby monitor; mystery was solved

It all started when 22-year-old Shannon Richardson and her boyfriend Jack decided to investigate the reason why their son Freddie was waking up every morning around 2 am

After hearing a “thick voice” on the monitoring system, a young couple from Oxfordshire, England, discovered that their little over one year old son was being watched by an unknown man through the baby monitor.

It all started when Shannon Richardson, 22, and her boyfriend Jack, decided to investigate the reason why their son Freddie was waking up every morning at around 2 am.

As reported to the British portal Daily Mail, in October, while watching a film during the night, the couple heard a “thick voice” talking to the child.

Initially, they thought that someone had broken into the house, but when they arrived in Freddie’s room, they realized that the sound was coming from the baby monitor. “He was saying ‘baby’ and ‘nanny’ like he was trying to wake Freddie up,” Shannon said.

“Jack ran up the stairs and into his room. No one was there, but the baby monitor had turned towards him, so Jack ripped it off and broke the monitor,” added the child’s mother.

Shannon was so frightened by the situation that she asked for shelter in her mother’s house, and even after returning to the residence she kept the child’s room locked. She thinks the invader is a resident of the surroundings.

“The upset and disgust we’re feeling… It’s horrible. How long had this pervert been watching Freddie’s room? We changed him there after his shower and put him to sleep there,” Shannon told the Daily Mail. “Now that we’ve removed the monitor, it doesn’t wake up at night anymore.”

According to the British portal there is no information about possible radio interference in the equipment. Shannon was given the monitoring system as a gift during her pregnancy and had been using it since the birth of her child. “I found it very practical, because when he was in the crib it was really nice to be able to see him,” she said.

