Couple is expelled from the flight because they did not keep a religious object under their seat

A couple flying from Miami to New York on an American Airlines flight were kicked off the plane after refusing to tuck their Jewish prayer shawl under the seat in front of them.

READ MORE:

1 – Bolsonaro government says it has recovered vaccination data after alleged hacker attack

2 – DCM at noon with Rudá Ricci brings João Feres Jr.

3 – Italy imposes a billion dollar record fine against Amazon; Know what the value

Controversy in Flight

According to the New York Post, a lawsuit for religious discrimination was filed by passengers, who claimed that their belongings were in the upper compartment above their seat.

A flight attendant got annoyed because they were not well accommodated, took them away and asked whose it was.

When they raised their hands, the crew said that the small backpack had to be under the seat.

Passengers explained that it was a religious item and could not be placed on the ground. The shawl would look good on their laps, but since there was a small bag, it had to be placed under the seat in front of them or in the overhead compartment.

“It’s a religious item, it can’t be under the seat,” the man said, removing his baseball cap to reveal the kippah that covered his head and explaining that as an Orthodox Jew, he is prohibited from placing his shawl on the floor.

The flight attendant would have said that it didn’t matter and that they would have to follow the rules.

Given the insistence of the flight attendant and the couple’s refusal, they were expelled from the aircraft and had to spend the night in Miami on their own, without their checked bags.

Faced with embarrassment, an elderly couple sought justice and are now suing the company.

They say they are frustrated with other passengers, as no one defended them, although there were already plenty of people on the plane by that time of boarding.

American Airlines declined to comment on the case as it was a lawsuit.

Join our WhatsApp group by clicking this link.

Join our channel on Telegram, click on this link.