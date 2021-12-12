Covid vaccination: 65.3% of the population is fully immunized | Vaccines

Data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 this Saturday (11) show that 139,310,688 people took the second or single dose of vaccines and thus they are fully immunized. This number represents 65.31% of the population.

Cases and deaths by Covid this Saturday

The booster dose was applied to 20,379,979 people.

A total of 160,218,285 people, representing 75.11% of the population, took at least the first dose of vaccines.

Adding the first, the second, the single and the booster dose, there are 319,908,952 doses given since the beginning of the vaccination.

Fifteen states have not released new data. Of these, 13 (AC, AL, AP, GO, MT, PB, PR, RJ, RO, RR, RS, SC, TO) had problems in disclosing vaccine data this Saturday (11), a day after hackers had The Ministry of Health’s website, the application and the page of ConnectSUS – a platform that shows proof of vaccination against Covid-19 – was invaded. Ceará and MG do not update vaccination data on weekends.

The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be followed from January 21st.

Total number of people who received at least one of the necessary doses: 160,218,285 (75.11% of the population)

160,218,285 (75.11% of the population) Total people who are fully immunized (who received two doses or a single dose): 139,310,688 (65.31% of the population)

139,310,688 (65.31% of the population) Total doses applied: 319,908,952 (87.75% of the doses distributed to the states)

319,908,952 (87.75% of the doses distributed to the states) 11 states and the DF released new data: PA, MA, PI, PE, SE, BA, ES, RN, DF, MS, AM, SP

PA, MA, PI, PE, SE, BA, ES, RN, DF, MS, AM, SP 15 states have not released new data: AC, AL, AP, CE, GO, MG, MT, PB, PR, RJ, RO, RR, RS, SC, TO

Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:

AC – 1st dose: 566,240 (62.44%); 2nd dose + single dose: 432,866 (47.73%); booster dose: 18411

AL – 1st dose: 2,345,592 (69.7%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,818,964 (54.05%); booster dose: 181631

AM – 1st dose: 2,722,819 (63.77%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,183,255 (51.13%); booster dose: 294814

AP – 1st dose: 507,972 (57.88%); 2nd dose + single dose: 343,535 (39.14%); booster dose: 9751

BA – 1st dose: 10,692,831 (71.36%); 2nd dose + single dose: 8,607,922 (57.44%); booster dose: 978142

EC – 1st dose: 6,911,100 (74.79%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,205,610 (67.16%); booster dose: 719315

DF – 1st dose: 2,431,571 (78.58%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,054,383 (66.39%); booster dose: 253522

ES – 1st dose: 3,092,342 (75.27%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,704,085 (65.82%); booster dose: 548025

GO – 1st dose: 5,235,405 (72.65%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,215,698 (58.5%); booster dose: 481554

MA – 1st dose: 4,488,636 (62.75%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,502,420 (48.96%); booster dose: 310020

MG – 1st dose: 16,521,914 (77.16%); 2nd dose + single dose: 14,723,631 (68.76%); booster dose: 2091036

MS – 1st dose: 2,033,715 (71.63%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,021,166 (71.19%); booster dose: 484193

MT – 1st dose: 2,541,765 (71.25%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,062,206 (57.81%); booster dose: 176421

PA – 1st dose: 5,460,629 (62.21%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,162,093 (47.42%); booster dose: 355381

PB – 1st dose: 3,092,431 (76.17%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,490,146 (61.34%); booster dose: 342135

PE – 1st dose: 7,208,645 (74.51%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,010,080 (62.12%); booster dose: 864865

PI – 1st dose: 2,552,372 (77.6%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,152,670 (65.44%); booster dose: 224896

PR – 1st dose: 9,029,039 (77.85%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,884,753 (67.99%); booster dose: 943969

RJ – 1st dose: 13,001,532 (74.45%); 2nd dose + single dose: 10,814,400 (61.93%); booster dose: 1788139

NB – 1st dose: 2,603,588 (73.12%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,264,617 (63.6%); booster dose: 350189

RO – 1st dose: 1,197,996 (66%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,000,208 (55.1%); booster dose: 104654

RR – 1st dose: 360,832 (55.28%); 2nd dose + single dose: 258,991 (39.68%); booster dose: 19623

RS – 1st dose: 8,904,911 (77.66%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,997,283 (69.74%); booster dose: 1370365

SC – 1st dose: 5,776,792 (78.72%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,094,416 (69.42%); booster dose: 577890

SE – 1st dose: 1,729,251 (73.95%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,497,892 (64.05%); booster dose: 183905

SP – 1st dose: 38,153,441 (81.79%); 2nd dose + single dose: 35,973,910 (77.12%); booster dose: 6625141

TO – 1st dose: 1,054,924 (65.63%); 2nd dose + single dose: 833,488 (51.85%); booster dose: 81992

How many doses each state received until December 11

AC: 1,015,363

AL: 5,352,935

AM: 6,362,250

AP: 1,278,730

BA: 25,678,337

EC: 16,407,494

DF: 6,253,317

ES: 7,799,520

GO: 12,253,690

MA: 9,246,191

MG: 39,720,009

MS: 4,549,952

MT: 6,463,887

PA: 13,391,235

PB: 6,720,103

PE: 16,613,233

PI: 5,590,945

PR: 20,905,412

RJ: 26,015,376

RN: 6,502,150

RO: 2,817,558

RR: 1,212,538

RS: 21,604,416

SC: 13,328,618

SE: 3,920,665

SP: 80,963,348

TO: 2,606,025