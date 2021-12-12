Crucifixion: Uncovered Skeleton With Heel Nail | World-News | Online Diary

A November 2017 find in a small settlement in England may strengthen what is currently known about the practices of crucifixion, torture invented by the Persians, adopted by the Carthaginians and copied by the Romans after their victory over the Punics.

Identified as “4926 Skeleton”, one of 48 bodies (five of which are children) found in November 2017 during an excavation of land in the locality of Fenstanton, in the county of Cambridgeshire, for the construction of a residential condominium, finally had part of its history revealed.

An article published in the magazine British Archeology revealed that the remains belonged to a person crucified 1900 years ago, having been a man between 25 and 35 years old, buried in an oak coffin, something considered extremely rare because he was a man sentenced to death by the authorities in Rome at the time.

The observations go further: it is believed that the person has spent his life as a simple slave, since the shin bones were extremely worn out.

What caught the attention of specialists, however, was that the crucifixion nail, through the right heel, was fully preserved, which makes this “the best physical evidence of a crucifixion in the Roman world” and one of the very few cases of tortured people buried with the clasp metallic, considering that they were removed after the death of the convict.

Despite the old related records, the “4926 Skeleton” is the only one with physical evidence found in northern Europe and recorded as the fourth in the entire world, although in two of these cases the nails were not found.