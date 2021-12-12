Cruzeiro dominates Civitanova, wins and conquers the Club World Cup







The Cruise is tetra! In the final of the 2021 Men’s Volleyball World Cup, the team from Minas Gerais overcame Civitanova, from Italy, by 3 sets to 0 and won the fourth title in the competition in its history. On Saturday night (11), pushed by a crowded gym, the Brazilian team did not give the opponent a chance at any time and left with the victory.

The game

The beginning of the game was all Cruzeiro. Pushed by the crowd, which filled the gym in Betim, the team had more game volume and opened up the lead, with 13 to 10. However, taking advantage of a good moment from De Cecco on the serve, Civitanova pulled in, with 13 to 12.

In the final stretch of the opening partial, Cruzeiro started to grow again. Better in blocking and taking advantage of the mistakes of the Italian team, the miners made it 21 to 16. With the advantage, it was enough for the Brazilians to keep the ball rolling and the victory came by 25 to 17.

In the second half, Civitanova managed to balance the game at the beginning of the set and kept the dispute point-to-point most of the time. Near the home stretch, Cruzeiro grew. With more game volume at the time of definition, the Brazilian team opened up an advantage and closed it 25-22 in an ace by Rodriguinho.

With their backs to the wall, Civitanova tried to increase their game pace in the third round. Risking more the serve, the Italian team put a little difficulty for Cruzeiro, but started to make more mistakes and the advantage went to the Brazilian side right after, with 17 to 13. With the difference, it was enough for the Brazilians to keep the turn. of ball, controlling the reaction of the Italians and closing at 25-23 in a serve error.

Trentino gets the bronze

A little earlier, Trentino confirmed its favoritism and beat Funvic Natal by 3 sets to 0, with partials of 25/18, 25/18 and 25/18. The highlight of the duel was Kaziyski, with 17 points. On the Brazilian side, Matheus Krauchuk scored 11.