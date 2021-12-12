Cruzeiro has impeccable performance, beats Civitanova and wins the fourth title of the Club World Cup | volleyball

It’s tetra! Cruzeiro wins the Volleyball Club World Cup for the fourth time. With an impeccable performance, the team from Minas Gerais beat the powerful Civitanova, from Italy, by 3 sets to 0, last Saturday night, at the Ginásio Divino Braga, in Betim, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. The partials were 25/17, 25/22 and 25/23.

1 of 3 Cruzeiro celebrates point against Civitanova at the Mundial — Photo: Publicity/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro celebrates point against Civitanova, at the Mundial — Photo: Divulgação/Cruzeiro

With the conquest of the fourth title, Cruzeiro is even closer to Trentino, the Italian club that holds the record in the competition, with five cups. The team was one of those defeated by the Minas Gerais team in the four-time championship campaign.

Playing at home, Cruzeiro had the support of the fans to walk towards the world title in an impeccable way. The team won the four games it played in the competition, losing only one set to Natal, in the semifinals. Along the way, the team overcame Shirjan Foorlad (Asian champion), Trentino (European runner-up), Natal (two-time Brazilian champion) and Civitanova (European champion).

Cruzeiro was practically relentless from the start. Pushed by the fans, who also played the role of pressuring the Italians, the home team was ahead from the beginning to the end of the partial. Attacked, defended, blocked, drew. They opened up the advantage and only saw Civitanova touch down in the 13th point, until Rodriguinho was decisive in the service. The pointer complicated the opponent’s reception, and Cruzeiro closed at 25 to 17.

The second set was much more balanced. Civitanova’s serve and attack came more, and the Italian team kept ahead until the 9th point. Cruzeiro took the lead in order to stay put. Cachopa distributed well, saw the front line work, and Cruzeiro closed at 25-22, with a beautiful ace by Rodriguinho.

2 of 3 Wallace, from Cruzeiro, in action against Civitanova, at the Mundial — Photo: Divulgação/Cruzeiro Wallace, from Cruzeiro, in action against Civitanova, at the Mundial — Photo: Divulgação/Cruzeiro

The third partial was more similar to the second, but Cruzeiro remained sovereign in all aspects. López and Rodriguinho continued to be impossible, turning balls in the attack and also disturbing the serve. Cruzeiro came to open six points of advantage in the 23rd point, abused the mistakes and closed the game in 25-23.

Another Brazilian in the World Cup dispute, Natal, current two-time Superliga champion, ended up defeated by Trentino in the dispute for third place. The Italians won by 3 sets 0, with a triple 25/18.

Pushed by the Minas Gerais fans in the gym in Betim, Natal had good moments in the match, but the chemistry and individual qualities of Trentino prevailed, current European vice-champion and biggest winner of the Worlds, with five victories.

3 of 3 Trentino x Natal, at the Club World Cup, in Betim — Photo: Divulgação/FIVB Trentino x Natal, at the Club World Cup, in Betim — Photo: Divulgação/FIVB