Dams break, flood houses and leave homeless in Bahia – 12/11/2021 – Daily life

Two dams broke in Apuarema, Bahia, flooding homes and businesses. Some properties came to collapse because of the force of the waters. The city, which has just over 7,000 inhabitants, is one of those hit by heavy rains that have hit the south of the state since Tuesday (7).

On social networks, images circulate of people trying to help those who could not leave their homes. The city has taken the homeless to the Aurino Nery school and is asking for donations of clothing, food and hygiene materials for those affected by the breakup.

This Saturday morning (11), teams from the city hall, firefighters and civil defense were at the scene of the incident to understand what happened.

On Friday (10), the federal government recognized in an extra edition of the Official Gazette the emergency situation in 17 municipalities in the south of Bahia and in 32 in the north of Minas Gerais.

President Jair Bolsonaro stated that he is waiting for the contact of governors Rui Costa (PT-BA) and Romeu Zema (Novo-MG) to provide government support for cities flooded by the rains in both states.

Due to the damage caused by the storm, Governor Rui Costa decreed an emergency situation in 24 municipalities. According to the document, all state agencies must mobilize, within the scope of their competence, to support actions to help cities. The decree is valid for 90 days.

Itamaraju

The storm that left at least three people dead in the city of Itamaraju in Bahia was caused by a subtropical cyclone that formed in the Atlantic Ocean. Rescue teams working at the site mention the difficulty of accessing more remote regions, due to the destruction of passages and highways, in addition to flooding.

According to the city’s Administration Secretary, Edson Oss, aid is being provided by aircraft. “The region needs aircraft to be able to give aid to the interior districts. The bridges are broken, the roads are broken,” he said.

The three dead, a 26-year-old man and two children, whose names were not disclosed, were from the same family and lived in the Santo Antônio neighborhood. They died after a landslide caused by rain on Wednesday morning (8).

The storm still left at least 4,000 people homeless and more than 500 families homeless, according to the city hall. They are being housed in schools. The municipality, which has about 67 thousand inhabitants, is located in the extreme south of Bahia.

The worst conditions for rescue are in the inner city districts, mainly in Nova Alegria, since the route is carried out by local roads, which were destroyed. For this reason, efforts are focused on reaching the villages, according to information from the city’s press office.