Dayane Mello repeats Ana Paula Renault’s mistake and superbly goes viral; watch | famous

Dayane Mello, former participant of the rural reality series at Record, vented on social networks indignantly. Through a live on Instagram, the ex-sister of ‘Big Brother Italy’ revealed that she considers herself the protagonist of the attraction and that after its elimination the audience of the program went down the drain. The speech of the famous woman who made ‘The Farm 13‘, is similar to that of Ana Paula Renault, who participated in ‘A Fazenda 10’ and when she was eliminated she detonated the format.

“I’m not buying it, I hope ‘The Farm 10’ sinks the audience. Did you go through it all? Because I don’t lie, if there’s something I’m sure of, that’s it”, raged Ana Paula Renault when she lost favoritism to Nadja Pessoa, being eliminated from her edition with only 35.80% of the votes.

Day made a very similar statement on his appearance: “I, in a way, was the protagonist of this ‘The Farm’. People, from the day I left, the show dropped the rating”. In the dispute for permanence, the model who resides in Italy, lost her seat to Solange Gomes and Marina Ferrari with only 27% of the popular vote. The competition podium was divided between Dayane Mello, Rico Melquiades and Mileide Mihaile.

According to Dayane Mello, model and ex-pean, there is a certain regret for having participated in the reality show: “I would love to have done a normal job, earn some money and live on little. Staying behind and off camera, because when you have a talent and you have the ability to be in that place, you have to know that there are a lot of judgments.”

“There is a lot of envy and it’s so sad. Unfortunately here in Brazil everyone didn’t want to understand me and wanted to destroy my fame here. Everything I did on the farm, people took to the other side, nobody saw the good things. Nobody, nobody!”, vented Dayane Mello during the live broadcast.

When she left the game, she was interviewed on ‘Live do Eliminated’ and hit the key that was misunderstood: “I need to know where I went wrong, I still don’t know. Maybe your point of view isn’t mine. I expressed myself in a way that was misunderstood. I’m a person that I don’t care too much [com as opiniões alheias], because I’m a model, I’m not an influencer. I know that we have to bear the consequences of everything we do”.

“Everything but victim. I was never a victim because, when I excluded myself, I said: ‘I’m excluded because I want to, it’s not for you to think I’m victimizing myself because I’m not getting attention’. I’ve always made it very clear that I’m taking up space”, fired Dayane Mello, denying that he had played a victim role in ‘The Farm’.