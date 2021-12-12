Death in And Just Like That causes company to lose market value; understand

Revival of Sex and the City (1998-2004), the series And Just Like That… debuted creating such a mess. A central character in the plot died after exercising on a company stationary bicycle Peloton. The result of that: the value of the company’s shares plunged 11.7% last Thursday (9). The trading session this Friday presented a new fall of 5%.

at the premiere of And Just Like That…, the first two episodes are available on HBO Max, the character Mr. Big (Chris Noth) suffered a heart attack after a 45-minute ride on one of Peloton’s bikes. As soon as this news got out, the company tried to work around the situation and even blamed the character for the death.

Peloton gave away the use of the brand, the bicycle and the fictional instructor Allegra (Jess King) in the series And Just Like That…, but it didn’t know in what context this would happen.

A cardiologist from the company’s health and well-being group, Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, was in charge of responding to the public, and especially to bicycle users. She pointed out that Mr. Big’s eating habits and a carefree life in relation to healthy physical conditioning were responsible for the fatality, exempting the exercise equipment from any guilt.

“Mr. Big lived what many call an extravagant lifestyle, including cocktails, cigars and eating lots of red meat.”, said the doctor Suzanne, in a statement released to the press. “He was at serious risk, especially since he had a previous heart event, in season six [de Sex and the City].”

“These lifestyle choices and perhaps even family history, which is often a significant factor, were the likely cause of death. Riding the Peloton bike may even have helped to delay his heart attack.”, concluded.

So far, HBO Max has not commented on this controversy.

