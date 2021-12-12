defendants are free even after conviction

posted on 12/11/2021 06:00



(credit: Photos: Juliano Verardi/Ascom TJRS)

After 10 days of trial, the Porto Alegre Jury Court sentenced, yesterday, the four defendants accused of the fire at the Kiss Nightclub, which left 242 dead and 636 injured in the tragedy that took place in Santa Maria, Rio Grande do Sul, in January de 2013. But they did not leave the courtroom to serve their sentence in a closed regime, as judge Orlando Faccini Neto intended: at the end of the reading of the sentences, the magistrate received a preventive habeas corpus, granted by the Rio Grande Court of Justice from the South to one of the defendants, who guaranteed all of them provisional freedom.

The club’s partners took the longest sentences: Elissandro Spohr was sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison, and Mauro Hoffmann got 19 years and six months. The vocalist of the band Gurizada Fandangueira, Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos, and the band’s stage assistant, Luciano Bonilha Leão, were sentenced to 18 years.

The judge called for immediate arrest, without handcuffs, so that the defendants “be taken with all dignity” to prison. But to fulfill the sentence, the Criminal Chamber will need to consider the merits of habeas corpus. As there is no scheduled date for this, until then the convicts are free.

The trial, the longest in the history of the Gaucho Judiciary, lasted 10 days. The use of the pyrotechnic device in a closed space, the occupancy of the house and the placement of foam that released toxic gases are the main points that, according to the Prosecution, would configure the crime of murder and attempted murder with eventual intent. The four were convicted of simple murder with eventual intent.

Emotion

The 10-day trial was marked by strong reports. On the first day, Kellen Giovana Leite Ferreira gave his testimony as a survivor of the tragedy. With 18% of his body burned and one foot amputated, he insisted on showing the prosthesis he uses today.

“I started to run. I thought it was a fight. When I got to the door, I fell. At that moment, I felt my arms burning, very hot and a very strong smell,” Kellen recalled.

Another emotional statement was that of survivor Delvani Brondani Rossi, 29, who demonstrated on the fifth day of the trial. “I went down and said goodbye to my family, my friends and asking forgiveness for something I had done. And I fell to the ground, I felt burned, I was leaning over, putting my hands over my face and passed out,” he reported.

One of the most anticipated testimonies was that of the former mayor of Santa Maria, Cezar Schirmer, heard on the eighth day and who denied the responsibility of the city hall in the tragedy: “I did nothing, absolutely nothing that could compromise me. in such a way that it contributed to what happened that night, which was a fire with fatal victims. I regret everything that happened. To this day, it saddens me a lot,” he said, leaving the victims and survivors’ relatives indignant.

On the same day, one of the defendants, Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos — who was handling the artifact when the fire started — said that he had a chance to put out the fire when he received a fire extinguisher: “I just had a chance to put out the fire. And seeing that despair, people running, wanting to leave. And I looked and couldn’t do anything,” he said.

Another defendant, Luciano Bonilha, admitted having bought and placed the artifact in Marcelo’s hands, but said he didn’t know it could not be used indoors: “Even though I’m innocent, if to take the pain out of the parents, I I’m ready, damn me,” he said.

The club partner Elissandro Spohr cried when he remembered the tragedy: “They want to arrest me, arrest me. I’m tired. I lost a lot of friends, I lost an employee. Do you think I had no friend there? It’s not easy”, he said.

The other partner, Mauro Hofmann, said he was just an investor in the nightclub: “I wouldn’t need to get involved, go there and open the house. I wouldn’t hire anyone, hire a band. Nothing,” he justified.

Relatives of victims: end of impunity

Minutes after the reading of the sentences, the president of the Association of Families of Victims and Survivors of the Tragedy of Santa Maria (AVTSM), Flávio Silva, pointed out that the impunity of the case was ended.

“It proves that our struggle was valued, and that it really made sense. There were long years of seeking justice for the murder of our children. It was worth it, because we are going to protect many lives from now on,” he said.

Silva still vented about the wear and tear of waiting almost nine years. “It was very difficult to follow everything up close. There were moments when I thought: ‘I have to be firm, I have to be alive to follow the outcome of this story’. Because this problem that worsened my health has a name and an address”, accused.

The physical and mental fatigue is also hit Vanessa Vasconcellos, who lost her sister, Letícia, a former employee of the club, in the tragedy. “We relived all those days. I did a lot of therapy to try to forget and it totally came to the fore,” he explained.

Among the moments that she considered the most cruel, Vanessa highlights when one of the defendants, Elissandro Spohr, owner of the club, mentioned her name. “I saw that it was his strategy to victimize himself by attacking a victim’s sister. That was absurd for me, it made me very bad,” he vented.

Flávio Silva considered the defendants’ defense appealing — on one of the days of the trial, one of the defense lawyers even put it on for everyone to hear an alleged psychographed message from one of the young people who died in the tragedy. He said he prepared for two years for the witness.

reaction to HC

Regarding the fact that the four defendants left the Central Forum of Porto Alegre in freedom, despite the conviction, Silva said that it was already expected. “Whether today, tomorrow, or a month from now, they will have their prisons decreed and will serve their sentence in a closed regime,” he stated. This is what Vanessa also highlighted. “As free as they are today, it proves that we are right,” he said, adding that seeing justice done is a “comfort”.

For the next few days, the president of the Association said that he will move away from the topic and return to the fight. “We have to catch our breath, because the fight doesn’t end here, today (yesterday),” he guaranteed.

In Santa Maria, the city where the tragedy occurred, in Tenda da Vigília, built in Praça Saldanha Marinho, the final moments of the jury were reproduced on a screen. Hundreds of community members followed the judge’s verdict. There was silence, but applause was also heard at the result.

