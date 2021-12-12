Democracy Summit was not about defending values, but positions of power – 12/11/2021

In recent days, we have been following the completion of the Summit of Democracy, an event promoted by the initiative of Joe Biden, President of the United States, and which brought together leaders from more than 100 countries in a virtual conference. The objective, according to the US government, is to counteract the rise of authoritarianism in the world and, through the formation of a global coalition, protect democratic institutions.

The defense of liberal internationalism is nothing new in the Biden administration. It has guided the president’s narrative since the campaign, in an attempt to reposition the United States as the “defenders of the free world”.

Although this is an agenda that does not surprise the Americanists on duty, it draws attention for two reasons: first, because it is articulated in a particularly sensitive moment of power struggles in the world, and second, because it can represent a “shot by the breech” when it comes to defending democracy.

In addition to not having been invited to participate in the Summit, Russia and China have, in recent days, been the protagonists of central political crises involving the United States. With Russia, tensions on the border with Ukraine escalate. The possibility of a new attack on Crimea alarms the international community. The Putin government is pressing for Ukraine’s entry into NATO to be vetoed by the Western bloc. With China, tension has deepened both because of the invitation to Taiwan to take part in the Summit of Democracy, and because of the announcement of the diplomatic boycott of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, which will take place in 2022. The boycott is scheduled, according to the Americans, for their treatment of minorities such as the Muslim ethnic group of Uighurs, in Xinjiang province.

Biden used the Democracy Summit to formally contrast Russia and China, countries that trouble the United States and the exercise of its global leadership. In this sense, the Summit revealed both a look at the past and the shadows of another era, as well as an apprehension about the future and the risks of a hegemonic transition.

It was, therefore, a stage for defending positions of power, above all. It revealed, amidst the speeches charged with idealism, the force of absolutely pragmatic decisions, such as Pakistan’s refusal to participate, with a clear nod to China, and the low willingness of countries allied to the United States, such as Germany, to oppose completely to the East. Furthermore, from the point of view of promoting certain values, it created some delicate pitfalls for Biden.

First, despite so many asymmetries and differences, it pushed Russia and China to the same side, thus reinforcing a vocal bloc that has severe reservations about North American behavior. In response to the event, the two countries’ embassies issued a rare joint statement calling the Summit an “obvious product of the Cold War mentality”.

Secondly, Biden’s initiative, and his choices for the composition of the event, will allow, in an already fragile world, that the disputes over what really are democratic regimes will increase. The Chinese government, for example, has recently issued an official document entitled “China: Democracy that Works.” Biden created an opportunity for Beijing to try to relativize the concept of democracy and propagate a selective vision of what it is. Depending on the political use made of it, it could pose a worrying risk.

Furthermore, there is an abundance of research and studies questioning the presence, at the Summit, of leaders from countries that, technically, have significant democratic deficits. This is the case of Modi, from India, Duterte, from the Philippines, Morawiecki, from Poland, and Bolsonaro, from Brazil. For these leaders, the invitation to the event represents a relief from international pressures and will be used, also for domestic consumption, as a “seal of recognition” that comes from the main power in the world in an attempt to minimize accusations about abuses of power and authoritarian acts . It’s quite an ambush for anyone who wants to defend democracy and what it means.

Finally, the Democracy Summit has placed a spotlight on the debate on America’s moral authority when it comes to promoting human rights in the world. It will be recalled in due course whenever contradictions occur in this field. It will be used as a way to expose weaknesses and discredit the US government. Just look at the publication by Russian analyst Yury Tavrovsky, who, writing for the Global Times, a Chinese state-run newspaper, said that “Biden’s initiative is like a brothel mistress teaching students morals.” That will be the tone.

To see.